Aunt Rita’s ‘Red is the Night’ Raises Funds and Awareness for AIDS & HIV
On September 27, 2025 Chateau Lux radiated positive energy as Aunt Rita’s annual Red is the Night Gala championed awareness and support for AIDS and HIV education and prevention.
Co-Chairs: Gabriel Escontrias Jr. & Omar A. Escontrias
Honorees:
John Sapero & Joseph Segal – Glen Spencer Leadership Award
Dr. Thanes Vanig – Skip O’Neill Legacy Award
Constellation Brands – Wink’s Cabaret Community Leadership Award
Auctioneer: Kelee-Lee Walton
Lead Sponsor: City of Phoenix Fast Track Cities
Notable Moments: Attendees arrived to a ruby hued scene with a lively cocktail reception and opportunities to peruse an array of silent auction items. Governor Katie Hobbs’ provided a rousing keynote address highlighting the important services the organization provides to the community. Distinguished guests including The Honorable Adrian Fontes, Kris Mayes, Yassamin Ansari & Greg Stanton each spoke to the challenges facing the community and the the power of hope to overcome these obstacles. The Runway of Resilience stole the show, featuring Aunt Rita’s Experienced Escapades Program Members strutting their stuff on stage, each sharing a powerful story of triumph over adversity. The live auction featured desirable travel packages and custom art opportunities. Guests kept the party going in the scarlet bedecked Wander Speakeasy. Funds raised will allow the organization to continue its work towards the elimination of, and suffering from, HIV and AIDS.
Photos courtesy of Randy Bingham Photography