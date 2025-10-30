Aunt Rita’s ‘Red is the Night’ Raises Funds and Awareness for AIDS & HIV

BY Frontdoors Media

Chairs Gabriel Escontrias Jr. & Omar A. Escontrias

On September 27, 2025 Chateau Lux radiated positive energy as Aunt Rita’s annual Red is the Night Gala championed awareness and support for AIDS and HIV education and prevention.

Co-Chairs: Gabriel Escontrias Jr. & Omar A. Escontrias

Honorees:

John Sapero & Joseph Segal – Glen Spencer Leadership Award

Dr. Thanes Vanig – Skip O’Neill Legacy Award

Constellation Brands – Wink’s Cabaret Community Leadership Award

Auctioneer: Kelee-Lee Walton

Lead Sponsor: City of Phoenix Fast Track Cities

Notable Moments: Attendees arrived to a ruby hued scene with a lively cocktail reception and opportunities to peruse an array of silent auction items. Governor Katie Hobbs’ provided a rousing keynote address highlighting the important services the organization provides to the community. Distinguished guests including The Honorable Adrian Fontes, Kris Mayes, Yassamin Ansari & Greg Stanton each spoke to the challenges facing the community and the the power of hope to overcome these obstacles. The Runway of Resilience stole the show, featuring Aunt Rita’s Experienced Escapades Program Members strutting their stuff on stage, each sharing a powerful story of triumph over adversity. The live auction featured desirable travel packages and custom art opportunities. Guests kept the party going in the scarlet bedecked Wander Speakeasy. Funds raised will allow the organization to continue its work towards the elimination of, and suffering from, HIV and AIDS.

Photos courtesy of Randy Bingham Photography

Mary Milione & Gregg Edelman Jessyca Leach & Jo Finks Terry Carter, Marco Azpeitia Sanchez, Shannon Rosset, Board Chair Daniel Sciortino & Brennan Rosset Steven Hughes Marc Allen with Honorees John Sapero & Joseph Segal and CEO Stacey Jay Cavaliere Stacey Jay Cavaliere with Honoree Dr. Thanes Vanig & Skip O’Neill Runway of Resilience featuring Experienced Escapades Program Members Kelee-Lee Walton