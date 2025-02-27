Attendees Go All In for Children’s Museum ‘Casino Royale’ Event
Children’s Museum of Phoenix used their amazing facilities on November 23, 2024, to host their “Casino Royale” Event.
Co-Chairs: Dr. Mary Landau & Mark Tennis
Honorees: Arizona Public Service – Kids at Heart Award
Emcee & Auctioneer: Subyn Novelle
Entertainment: Rock Lobster
Caterer: Fabulous Food
Notable Moments: It was an evening full of magic and games at the museum, from action at the card tables, to live magic tricks, show girls and electrifying music from Rock Lobster. Good-spirited competition ensued during the live auction, including various games and the “Luck of the Draw” fundraiser. Attendees capped off the night with more casino games and a silent disco. The funds raised will support the museum’s Every Child Program which provides free and reduced rate admissions to the community.
Photos Courtesy of Children’s Museum of Phoenix