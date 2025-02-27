Visit The Phoenician (billboard)

Feb. 27, 2025

Attendees Go All In for Children’s Museum ‘Casino Royale’ Event

Mary Landau & Mark Tennis

Children’s Museum of Phoenix used their amazing facilities on November 23, 2024, to host their “Casino Royale” Event.

Co-Chairs: Dr. Mary Landau & Mark Tennis 

Honorees: Arizona Public Service – Kids at Heart Award

Emcee & Auctioneer: Subyn Novelle

Entertainment: Rock Lobster

Caterer: Fabulous Food

Notable Moments: It was an evening full of magic and games at the museum, from action at the card tables, to live magic tricks, show girls and electrifying music from Rock Lobster. Good-spirited competition ensued during the live auction, including various games and the “Luck of the Draw” fundraiser. Attendees capped off the night with more casino games and a silent disco. The funds raised will support the museum’s Every Child Program which provides free and reduced rate admissions to the community.

Photos Courtesy of Children’s Museum of Phoenix

Marc & Kristin Windtberg
Kelley & Tyler Shaw
Becky Lieberman & Ida Crocker-Sabbagh
Ashton Futral of APS
Mohan Ramalingam & Mariah Billadeu
CEO Kate Wells & Event Co-Chair Mary Landau
The Silent Disco
The Scene from the Museum Parking Lot
