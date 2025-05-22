Attendees Delight in ‘FLAVORS’ National Culinary Event Benefitting American Liver Foundation

BY Frontdoors Media

Liver Champion Curtis Jackson with his Family & Chef Christopher Gross

On April 30, 2025, Wrigley Mansion set the scene and the table for the American Liver Foundation’s signature “FLAVORS” event, held annually to feature the culinary talents of several of the Valley’s most popular chefs. The event sought to increase education, advocacy, support services and research for the prevention, treatment and cure of liver disease.

Chair: Chef Christopher Gross

Honoree: Curtis Jackson — Liver Champion

Dollars Raised: $250,000+

Participating Chefs: Matt Carter of Fat Ox, Zinc Bistro and The Mission | Russell LaCasce of Hotel Valley Ho/ZuZu| Nick Kennedy of Geordie’s at the Wrigley Mansion | Christopher Gross of Christopher’s at the Wrigley Mansion | Blake Luecke of Uchi Scottsdale | Peter McQuaid of The Americano | James Porter of Terra Farm + Grill | Sara Garrant of Michael Mina’s Bourbon Steak | Pastry Chef Joel Gonzalez of Scottsdale Fairmont Princess

Notable Moments: The event welcomed guests to chef-hosted tables, each offering a unique culinary experience curated by the chefs and their teams. Some chefs went all-in on a thematic experience such as Chef Carter’s “White Denim” theme, which blended disco cowboy with the Arizona desert, or Chef Leucke, who embraced “Uchi,” the Japanese word for home, with a table that was designed to replicate the feeling of walking into a traditional Japanese home. Chefs Gross and LaCasce leaned into representing their respective restaurants, bringing the ambiance of Christopher’s and the Hotel Valley Ho to life at the event. Chefs Garrant, Kennedy, McQuaid and Porter focused on creating a variety of resplendent settings incorporating thoughtful lighting, intentional florals and elegant finishes that captured the essence of each of their respective styles. In addition to the incredible wining and dining, the evening also focused on the organization’s mission and its impact on the community. Silent and live auctions, as well as a generous “fund the mission” gift from benefactors Craig and Karen Stull, boosted the bottom line. A highlight of the evening was pastry chef Joel Gonzalez’s live demonstration of culinary artistry that was auctioned off as part of the evening’s festivities.

Photos courtesy of Craig Peterman

Craig & Karen Stull Linda Saunders Bob & Nicol Stearnes Heather Deason & Elisha Sorce Lauran & Ed Madden Robson Communities Guests Phoenix Children’s Guests Chef Russell LaCasce showcasing his skills for his table Chef Christopher Gross’ Culinary Creation Cheers! Delightful Appetizers