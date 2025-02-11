Visit PHX Architecture (billboard)

Feb. 11, 2025

Attendees Adorned Their Sashes at Girl Scouts–Arizona Cactus-Pine Council’s ‘Badge Bash’

Alexis Chattic, Chloe Cleveland & Bethany Mo

Girl Scouts–Arizona Cactus-Pine Council (GSACPC) gave a glimpse of camp life to attendees at the Bob & Renee Parsons Leadership Center for Girls and Women at Camp South Mountain on November 2, 2024.

Honoree: Bashas — Promise Award Honoree

Sponsors: Pending

Dollars Raised: $140,000.00

Notable Moments: “Badge Bash 2024” convened participants from diverse sectors of the community and assembled them as “troops” to participate in filling faux sashes with badges earned through their participation in an array of STEM, outdoor, entrepreneurial and life skills. Guests engaged in activities ranging from archery to bike pedal races to roasting s’mores. After earning their badges, attendees enjoyed themed cocktails, a custom dinner menu and a program under the stars. The event highlighted the multitude of opportunities available to over 12,000 area Girl Scouts and the impact these experiences have in shaping tomorrow’s leaders while empowering them with courage, confidence and character.

 

Bethany Mok, Christina Spicer, Alexis Chattic, Sam Dallas & Chloe Cleveland
Arizona Cardinals Cheerleaders
Ashley Kelly gets her bid in!
The Cutest Photo Booth
