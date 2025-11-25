Aspiring Youth Academy ‘Invest in Innovation Luncheon’ Celebrates Young Entrepreneurs

BY Frontdoors Media

Stacey Boyd, Olina Fong & Mr Fong

On November 7, 2025, Aspiring Youth Academy held its ‘Invest in Innovation Luncheon’ celebrating the unique entrepreneurial endeavors of its program participants as well as the community that supports them.

Presenting Sponsors: Phoenix 20/30 Club & Executive Council Charities

Emcee: Bridget Costello, Executive Director

Entertainment: National anthem performed by program youth Layla Harris and an Innovation Panel moderated by Board Member Grant Peterson featuring: Dylan Capshaw, Entrepreneur and CEO of Stemistry & Wild West Party Bus; M. Ali Nervis, Owner, Grassrootz Bookstore; Executive Director, ACRES; Pearl Esau, Founder of Shan Strategies; former President & CEO of Expect More Arizona; and Crystal Waltman, Athlete, Award-Winning Author, Speaker & Coach

Notable moments: Student and program participant Olina Fong shared her experience preparing for her ‘Aspire to Pitch’ presentation for her eco-stationary enterprise. Olina described her nervousness in preparing and being the first participant to pitch as well as the tremendous accomplishment she felt upon winning the award for favorite pitch. Grandmother Janice Owens spoke to her appreciation for the program and the opportunities it has provided her grandsons, and the dedication of the organization’s staff in serving the community. A panel of entrepreneurs discussed the challenges they’ve faced in their entrepreneurial endeavors and how creative solutions often result in new opportunities. The luncheon celebrated the multitude of opportunities and experiences the Academy provides. Community support enables the organization to continue offering programs focused on entrepreneurship, financial literacy, leadership development, and a wide variety of curated activities for youth, with a goal of ending the cycle of poverty through empowering the next generation of entrepreneurs.

