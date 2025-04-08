Artlink ‘PRISM!’ Gala Was a Feast for All of the Senses

BY Frontdoors Media

Honoree Adam Goodman with Artist Patricia Sannit Honoree Linda Herold with Designer Ruby Farias Chair Jeff Moloznik with Artist Laura Spalding Richard Ruelas with Honorees Teresa & Tom Messier of Omphalos Winery Catrina Kahler, Mayor Kate Gallego & Oscar De las salas Artist Denise Yaghmourian Supporters Exploring Artwork by Lena Klett Dance Performance by Nicole Olson Models with Designer Ruby Farias (center) 5 Chefs Stephen Jones, Brent Kille, Adam Allison & Dom Ruggiero Attendees Sampling Wine Options Guests Struck Poses in the 360 Video Booth

Artlink Phoenix hosted the Art d’Core Gala “PRISM!” on March 1, 2025, at Biltmore Fashion Park. The event served as a kickoff to a month-long fête of artistic installations and experiences throughout Phoenix.

Honorary Chair: Jeff Moloznik

Honorees: Adam Goodman | Linda Herold | Devney Majerle | Teresa & Tom Messier of Omphalos Winery

Exhibiting Artists: Kenaim Al-Shatti | Laura Spalding Best | Jan Talmadge Davids | Ruby Farias | Cha Gutierrez | Isadora Hale | Lena Klett | Seneca Kristjonsdottir | Josh Louchheim | Nicole Lyn Olson | Patricia Sannit | Kristin Wesley | Denise Yaghmourian | Hyewon Yoon | Valerie Navarette (2025 Artist Forward Fund Recipient)

Culinary Artists/Chefs: Adam Allison of Tortoise & Hare | Devan Cunningham of CC’s on Central | Scott Holmes of Little Miss BBQ | Stephen Jones of The Larder & The Delta | Bernie Kantak of The Gladly/Beginner’s Luck | Brent Kille of Sonoran Pasta Co. | Jeff Krause of Crepe Bar | Michael Mahalick of Barley & Smoke | Gio Ossu of Virtu Honest Craft | Dom Ruggiero of Hush Public House

Arizona Winemakers: James Callahan of Deep Sky | Greg Gonnerman of Laramita Cellars | Tom Messier of Omphalos Winery | Emil Molin of Cove Mesa | Pavle Milic of Los Milics Vineyards | Kati Spence of Twisted Union | Corey Turnbull of Rubrix Wines

Emcee: Oscar De las salas

Notable Moments: The annual gala started the annual Art Detour celebration in Phoenix, this year themed “A Prismatic Spring.” Supporters experienced cultural discovery through exhibitions, including visual art, performing art, fashion design displays and culinary arts. The attendees were encouraged to dress creatively with color and sparkle to match the artsy vibe! Several Arizona wines were featured at the event alongside delectable food from leading local chefs. Artlink President & CEO Catrina Kahler introduced the new Artlink app to highlight their signature Artinerary program. The app provides connection across Arizona’s communities of artists, arts organizations, cultural venues, events and arts-supported businesses to strengthen support for arts and culture throughout Arizona.

Photos courtesy of Capture ‘n’ Shoot & Erik Velasquez