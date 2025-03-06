Arizona Women’s Board Holds 45th Annual Friends of Erma Bombeck ‘Authors Luncheon’ 

Adriana Trigiani, Ed Zwick, Hampton Sides, Chairman Kimberly Jacobsen, Anne Byrn, Lisa Wingate & Danielle Trussoni

On November 2, 2024, the 45th Annual Authors Luncheon took place at the Arizona Biltmore, organized by the Arizona Women’s Board with funds raised to support Arizona kidney patients and their families.

Chair: Kimberly Jacobsen

2024 Authors & Titles: Anne Byrn – “Baking in the American South” | Hampton Sides – “The Wide Wide Sea” | Danielle Trussoni – “The Puzzle Box” | Lisa Wingate – “Shelterwood” | Ed Zwick – “Hits, Flops and Other Illusions: My Fortysomething Years in Hollywood”

Leading Supporters: Lee Bowman, Diane and Bruce Halle Foundation & Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust

Emcee: Adriana Trigiani – Author & Erma Bombeck Enthusiast

Notable moments: The pre-event cocktail hour, book signing and raffle sales were quite the scene as guests arrived to the Frank Lloyd Wright Ballroom at Arizona Biltmore. The ballroom reveal and garden-themed lunch of Grandma Lucy’s Meat-Filled Stuffed Manicotti were inspired by the cookbooks of beloved emcee Adriana Trigiani. The presentation followed tradition as each author was introduced with a very interesting factoid followed by a short presentation of their latest title. The conversation bounced from stories of the past, long-storied careers and even research into the unknown. It was another fascinating day of learning and buying books!

Photos courtesy of Arizona Women’s Board