Arizona Theatre Company ‘Follies’ Gala Celebrates the Golden Age of Theater
Arizona Theatre Company hosted their gala, Follies – Glitz, Glamour and the Golden Age on Oct. 14, 2023, at the Temple of Music and Art in Tucson.
Playwright Sponsor: Jean & Fred Schalis
Emcee & Auctioneer: Jennie Heal
Dollars Raised: $300,000
Entertainment: Shuler Hensley and the cast of Scrooge! | Kyra Kennedy & Aaron Cammack
Notable Moments: The theatrical event was a joyous evening under the stars at the Temple of Music and Art in downtown Tucson. Guests took photos with a live “Girl in the Moon” and were treated to songs by the cast of Scrooge!, the company’s holiday show. Honors were bestowed upon Tony Award-winning director, lyricist and producer Jack O’Brien and dedicated theater lovers and supporters Susan and Jeffrey Rein.
