Nov. 16, 2023

Arizona Theatre Company ‘Follies’ Gala Celebrates the Golden Age of Theater

Michael Bradford, Maikel Lahera Montero, Adam Michael, Mary Jo Ghory, Walter & Kay Oliver, Mallory & Donald Riegger, Pat Engels and Manu Srivastava

Arizona Theatre Company hosted their gala, Follies – Glitz, Glamour and the Golden Age on Oct. 14, 2023, at the Temple of Music and Art in Tucson.

Playwright Sponsor: Jean & Fred Schalis

2023 Georgy Award Recipients: Jack O’Brien | Susan & Jeffrey Rein

Emcee & Auctioneer: Jennie Heal

Dollars Raised: $300,000

Entertainment: Shuler Hensley and the cast of Scrooge! | Kyra Kennedy & Aaron Cammack

Notable Moments: The theatrical event was a joyous evening under the stars at the Temple of Music and Art in downtown Tucson. Guests took photos with a live “Girl in the Moon” and were treated to songs by the cast of Scrooge!, the company’s holiday show. Honors were bestowed upon Tony Award-winning director, lyricist and producer Jack O’Brien and dedicated theater lovers and supporters Susan and Jeffrey Rein. 

Photos courtesy of Jacquelynn Buck & Arizona Theatre Company

Honorees Jeffrey & Susan Rein
Honoree Jack O’Brien
Harry & Anjileen Gumer
Michael & Enid Seiden
Joe Lynch & Robyn Lambert Lynch
Laura DiChristofano & Kristel Johnson
Alan & Char Augenstein with “Girl in the Moon” Bella Johnson & Kasser Family Artistic Director Matt August
A special toast to Jack O’Brien
Shuler Hensley & the cast of Scrooge
James Kelley Carroll, Sydney Townsend, Lydia Schmidt & Brennan Wood
