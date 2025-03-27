Arizona Opera Gala Spotlights ‘A Night on the Nile’

BY Frontdoors Media

Todd and Shirley Jaffe, Lysa Busalecchi, Ellie Drake, Allison & Waylon Alsbury

Arizona Opera presented its annual gala on March 8, 2025, featuring an enchanting evening inspired by the upcoming production of Aida. Guests arrived in style on the red carpet and were treated to a luxurious three-course dinner while being mesmerized by live opera and cabaret performances.

Chair: Jenny Holsman Tetreault

Presenting Sponsor: Billie Jo Herberger

Entertainment: Performances by resident artists from the Marion Roose Pullin Arizona Opera Studio

Auctioneer: Brett Higgins

Amount Raised: Pending

Notable Moments: Guests were greeted by colorful costumes from recent and upcoming performances during an outdoor reception on the Opera’s plaza. The Roma and Raymond Wittcoff Black Box was transformed into a vision of ancient Egypt with a stunning LED screen providing the background for the evening. The highlight of the event was the riveting performances by the resident artists, bringing to life some of the classics of the opera canon. The live auction provided guests with an opportunity to bid on one-of-a-kind opera experiences to raise funds for the Opera’s performances and community programs.

Photos courtesy of Arizona Opera

Bill Ypsilanti & Olga Strickland Bruce & Kathy Weber Gary Jackson & Jo Finks John Hughes & Carol Fontana Kim & Milo Kauffman Larry Felder & Donna Naglieri Mark & Belinda Oswald Michael Mazzocco & Issac Araiza