| March 27, 2025

Arizona Opera Gala Spotlights ‘A Night on the Nile’

BY Frontdoors Media

Todd and Shirley Jaffe, Lysa Busalecchi, Ellie Drake, Allison & Waylon Alsbury

Arizona Opera presented its annual gala on March 8, 2025, featuring an enchanting evening inspired by the upcoming production of Aida. Guests arrived in style on the red carpet and were treated to a luxurious three-course dinner while being mesmerized by live opera and cabaret performances.

Chair: Jenny Holsman Tetreault

Presenting Sponsor: Billie Jo Herberger

Entertainment: Performances by resident artists from the Marion Roose Pullin Arizona Opera Studio

Auctioneer: Brett Higgins

Amount Raised: Pending

Notable Moments: Guests were greeted by colorful costumes from recent and upcoming performances during an outdoor reception on the Opera’s plaza. The Roma and Raymond Wittcoff Black Box was transformed into a vision of ancient Egypt with a stunning LED screen providing the background for the evening. The highlight of the event was the riveting performances by the resident artists, bringing to life some of the classics of the opera canon. The live auction provided guests with an opportunity to bid on one-of-a-kind opera experiences to raise funds for the Opera’s performances and community programs.

Photos courtesy of Arizona Opera

Bill Ypsilanti & Olga Strickland
Bruce & Kathy Weber
Gary Jackson & Jo Finks
John Hughes & Carol Fontana
Kim & Milo Kauffman
Larry Felder & Donna Naglieri
Mark & Belinda Oswald
Michael Mazzocco & Issac Araiza
Todd and Shirley Jaffe, Allison & Waylon Alsbury
John Otto, Linda Herold, Sandra Wilkin & John Tompkins
Alfred Chandler, Christy Vezolles, Susan Chandler, Ginger & Javi Torres
Costumes from Recent Performances
Kenzie Johnson, Susan Chandler, Lee Ann Kelley & Conley Kelley
Sam Krausz, Tenor
Yichen Xue, Baritone
Arizona Opera President & General Director Joseph Specter with Event Chair Jenny Holsman Tetreault
The Scene
