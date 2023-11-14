Visit Westin Kierland billboard

Nov. 14, 2023

Arizona Humane Society ‘Compassion with Fashion’ Celebrates 25 Years

Event Co-chairs Lauren Smith & Leah Alexander

The Arizona Humane Society celebrated 25 years of their annual Compassion with Fashion luncheon at the JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn on October 22, 2023. The fashion show by FIDM student designers was presented by ASU’s Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts.

Presenting Sponsor: PetSmart Charities

Co-Chairs: Leah Alexander & Lauren Smith

Honorees: 25 Years of Event Chairs

Dollars Raised: $2 million

Emcee: Ian Schwartz of Arizona’s Family

Auctioneer: Letitia Frye

Notable Moments: Over 1,000 attendees supported the glittering silver anniversary luncheon on a warm Sunday afternoon. This year’s event honored the past Compassion with Fashion chairs, starting with the inaugural event in 1999 led by co-chairs Betty McRae and her daughters Stephanie and Beth. The live auction and paddle raises were spirited, with the first and top funding level earning $75K. Adorable adoptable dogs walked the runway prior to going “Happily Ever Home” with lucky new owners.

Photos courtesy of the Arizona Humane Society 

Andrea Marconi adopting Oliver Twist
Melinda Gulick
Kiffie Robbins
Kim Willems
Janine Jacobs
Daryl Weil
Patty Withcombe
Kimberlee Reimann Padilla with Avondale
Past chair honorees
Julie Bolchalk with Biscuit
Leticia Frye
Fashion show presented by ASU’s Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts
The Scene

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.
More in: The Scene
Visit City of Hope billboard

From Frontdoors Magazine

Creating Culture: An Architect, An Artist

Creating Culture: An Architect, An Artist

Cover Story: Brick by Brick

Cover Story: Brick by Brick

Kitchen Doors: Chef Cory Oppold Sets a Course for Fine Dining

Kitchen Doors: Chef Cory Oppold Sets a Course for Fine Dining

10 Questions With… Jim Brickman

10 Questions With… Jim Brickman

Back to Top