Arizona Humane Society ‘Compassion with Fashion’ Celebrates 25 Years

The Arizona Humane Society celebrated 25 years of their annual Compassion with Fashion luncheon at the JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn on October 22, 2023. The fashion show by FIDM student designers was presented by ASU’s Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts.

Presenting Sponsor: PetSmart Charities

Co-Chairs: Leah Alexander & Lauren Smith

Honorees: 25 Years of Event Chairs

Dollars Raised: $2 million

Emcee: Ian Schwartz of Arizona’s Family

Auctioneer: Letitia Frye

Notable Moments: Over 1,000 attendees supported the glittering silver anniversary luncheon on a warm Sunday afternoon. This year’s event honored the past Compassion with Fashion chairs, starting with the inaugural event in 1999 led by co-chairs Betty McRae and her daughters Stephanie and Beth. The live auction and paddle raises were spirited, with the first and top funding level earning $75K. Adorable adoptable dogs walked the runway prior to going “Happily Ever Home” with lucky new owners.

Photos courtesy of the Arizona Humane Society

Andrea Marconi adopting Oliver Twist

Melinda Gulick Kiffie Robbins

Kim Willems Janine Jacobs Daryl Weil

Patty Withcombe Kimberlee Reimann Padilla with Avondale Past chair honorees

Julie Bolchalk with Biscuit

Leticia Frye

Fashion show presented by ASU’s Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts