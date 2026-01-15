Arizona Burn Foundation’s Annual ‘Festival of Trees’ Masquerade Gala Unveils the Beauty Within

BY Frontdoors Media

Co-Chairs Andrea Glass & Shannon Hakes

The 27th Annual Festival of Trees benefitting the Arizona Burn Foundation was held on December 13, 2025, at the Phoenician. The event welcomed nearly 400 guests to the Phoenician Resort for an unforgettable black-tie evening that seamlessly blended elegance with purpose.

Honorees: Matt Cunningham, Cunningham Law Firm – Legacy Award Recipient | The Migoni Family – Guests of Honor

Presenting Sponsor: Cunningham Law Firm

Dollars Raised: $644k

Emcee: Christina Carilla, FOX 10

Auctioneer: Anna Aja

Entertainment: Opening performance by burn survivor Natashia Earnest; live music at the Acoustic Terrace Lounge After Party

Notable Moments: The event welcomed nearly 400 guests to the Phoenician Resort for an unforgettable black-tie evening that seamlessly blended elegance with purpose. The night opened with a powerful and emotional performance by burn survivor Natashia Earnest, who moved the audience with her rendition of “What It Sounds Like,” setting a heartfelt tone for the evening. Guests of honor, the Migoni family, shared their young daughter’s journey as a burn survivor, reminding attendees of the mission at the heart of the Arizona Burn Foundation. The organization presented the Legacy Award to Matt Cunningham of Cunningham Law Firm, honoring more than three decades of unwavering philanthropic support to the burn community. Guests enthusiastically participated in the live tree auction featuring meticulously curated holiday trees, silent auction, wine pull, and Circle of Care giving opportunities, all contributing to the remarkable $644,000 raised. The evening concluded with a lively Acoustic Terrace Lounge After Party under the stars, complete with live music and celebration, as attendees came together to unveil the beauty within and support burn survivors on their path from surviving to thriving.

Photos courtesy of The Arizona Burn Foundation

Honoree Matt Cunningham

Honorees the Migoni Family

Sharon Resnick Marks & Stanley Marks

Tim Hower & Board Member and Ashley Hower

Nancy & Patrick Andler

Shannon & Sean Clark

Dr. Ruth Rimmer & Christine Farling

Interim CEO & Board of Directors

Volunteers

Burn Survivor Natashia Earnest

Interim CEO Bridget Doherty

Christina Carilla

Anna Aja

Confetti Celebration for Auction Winners



























Adventure of Courage designed by SCHEELS

Raffle Tree by Luxe Installation and Design

Mini Trees

Kings Table





