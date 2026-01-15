Arizona Burn Foundation’s Annual ‘Festival of Trees’ Masquerade Gala Unveils the Beauty Within
The 27th Annual Festival of Trees benefitting the Arizona Burn Foundation was held on December 13, 2025, at the Phoenician. The event welcomed nearly 400 guests to the Phoenician Resort for an unforgettable black-tie evening that seamlessly blended elegance with purpose.
Co-Chairs: Andrea Glass & Shannon Hakes
Honorees: Matt Cunningham, Cunningham Law Firm – Legacy Award Recipient | The Migoni Family – Guests of Honor
Presenting Sponsor: Cunningham Law Firm
Dollars Raised: $644k
Emcee: Christina Carilla, FOX 10
Auctioneer: Anna Aja
Entertainment: Opening performance by burn survivor Natashia Earnest; live music at the Acoustic Terrace Lounge After Party
Notable Moments: The event welcomed nearly 400 guests to the Phoenician Resort for an unforgettable black-tie evening that seamlessly blended elegance with purpose. The night opened with a powerful and emotional performance by burn survivor Natashia Earnest, who moved the audience with her rendition of “What It Sounds Like,” setting a heartfelt tone for the evening. Guests of honor, the Migoni family, shared their young daughter’s journey as a burn survivor, reminding attendees of the mission at the heart of the Arizona Burn Foundation. The organization presented the Legacy Award to Matt Cunningham of Cunningham Law Firm, honoring more than three decades of unwavering philanthropic support to the burn community. Guests enthusiastically participated in the live tree auction featuring meticulously curated holiday trees, silent auction, wine pull, and Circle of Care giving opportunities, all contributing to the remarkable $644,000 raised. The evening concluded with a lively Acoustic Terrace Lounge After Party under the stars, complete with live music and celebration, as attendees came together to unveil the beauty within and support burn survivors on their path from surviving to thriving.
Photos courtesy of The Arizona Burn Foundation