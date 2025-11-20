‘Applause!’ Gala Sets a Stage For a New Era of Performing Arts at Phoenix Theatre Company

BY Frontdoors Media

Vincent VanVleet, Michael Barnard, Colleen Jennings-Roggensack, Jay Franke, David Herro, Fred and Jami Pryor, Jeff and Nancy Werner , Dr Stacie J. and Richard J Stephenson, Marisa Butler, Jim Tuton, Catherine Tuton, Lynne Love, Vicki Marce, Michelle Brown and Cy Brown

On November 8, 2025 The Phoenix Theatre Company rolled out the red carpet along with all the stops to dazzle attendees of their annual ‘Applause!’ Gala. Unveiling the remarkable new Dr Stacie J. and Richard J Stephenson Theatre and recognizing the tremendous impact of its visionary community supporters.

Chair: Sally Pope

Honorees: Michael Kruke – Visionary Award | Catherine Tuton – Woman Who Cares | Jay Franke & David Herro – Men of Character | Jan & Tom Lewis – Humanitarian Award | Nancy & Jeff Werner – Angels of Our Art | Fred & Jami Pryor – Lifetime Achievement Award

Visionary Sponsors: Carole & Art Moreno, Moreno Family Foundation | Dr. Stacie J. & Richard J Stephenson | Garcia Family Foundation | Rob Walton Foundation | Sally & William A. Pope

Funds Raised: $1.1M

Entertainment: Featured performance featuring The Phoenix Theatre Company cast and orchestra and special guests; Sam Primack, Brittany Mack, Cole Newburg & Nick Cartell.

Caterer: M Culinary

Florals: Bloom

Notable Moments: Welcomed by a red carpet entrance, guests were transported to a theatrical wonderland. The cocktail reception teased the skillful performances and impressive facilities awaiting guests. The unveiling of the magnificent Dr. Stacie J. and Richard J Stephenson Theatre ushers in a new era for performing arts in Phoenix. The state of the art facility expands both audience and artistic capacities. Phoenix Theatre cast and orchestra members performed carefully crafted musical vignettes based on selections of the honorees’ favorite musicals. Each act offered a glimpse into the honorees’ personal stories in a manner only musicals can relay. Special guests included Phoenix Theatre Alumni Sam Primack, Brittany Mack, Cole Newburg and Nick Cartell. Honorary Gala Chair Sally Pope and her husband Bill announced an additional $1 million commitment in support of the new theatre’s capital campaign. The performance and theatre received a standing ovation, after which guests continued the evening’s festivities enjoying dinner and dancing beneath the stars and elegantly adorned garden.

Photos courtesy of Brennen Russell & Billy Hardiman

Honorees Fred & Jami Pryor Honoree Catherine Tuton & Jim Tuton Honorees Jeff and Nancy Werner Marisa Butler, Honorees Jan and Tom Lewis with Nancy Hanley Erikkson & the 2025 Gala Cast DeeDee and Ken Vechionne, Marisa Butler, Honorees Jay Franke & David Herro along with the 2025 Gala Cast Colleen Jennings-Roggensack & Honoree Michael Kruke with the 2025 Gala Cast Board President Cy Brown & Michelle Brown Vincent VanVleet, Bill Pope,Sally Pope, Dr. Stacie J. and Richard J Stephenson & Michael Barnard The Arrival

Cabaret Wilkomen Parody Performance Nick Cartel Sam Primack Britt Mack Cole Newburg Nick Cartell