Nov. 30, 2023

Annual Treffpunkt Event Celebrates German Culture

Christa, Michael, Annie & Paul Shoen

Treffpunkt hosted its annual fundraiser on Nov. 17, 2023, to support its efforts dedicated to the German-speaking residents of Arizona. The event was held at the residence of Christa and Michael Shoen in Paradise Valley.

Event Sponsors: Bicycle Ranch | Condor | dasFOTOhaus | Global Ties Arizona | Molina Fine Jewelers | My First Nest Egg

Event Hosts: The Shoen Family

Entertainment: Pianist Mark Gelfand | Singer Victoria Reiter | Magician Robert Ray | Bubble Dancer Dakoa

Notable Moments: Guests representing countries throughout the world (Bolivia, Iceland, Finland, Mexico, Ukraine, Germany and more) enjoyed a cocktail reception and dinner on a beautiful Arizona fall evening thanks to the generosity of the Shoen family, who hosted the event in their exquisite Paradise Valley home. Carolin Gey, Treffpunkt president and Honorary Consul of Germany in Arizona, welcomed guests to the celebration. Magician Robert Ray mingled with guests while performing magic and left them in awe during his magic and illusion show. The evening concluded with a raffle drawing for prizes, including watches from Molina Fine Jewelers and a round-trip flight to Frankfurt, Germany.

Photos courtesy of Claudia Johnstone / DasFotoHaus

The Honorable Carolin Gey
Chef Dieter Preiser
Dieter Bollman & The Honorable Bernard Otremba-Blanc
Mark Gelfand
Victoria Reiter
The big raffle reveal!
The traditional German fare: apple strudel and black forest cake
The Scene with magician Robert Ray
Bubble Dancer Dakoa

