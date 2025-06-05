Annual ‘Legacy Luncheon’ Welcomes Chef Giada De Laurentiis to the Valley as Featured Guest for O’Connor Institute Event

BY Frontdoors Media

Co-Chair Dyan Getz, Giada De Laurentiis & Co-Chair Kate Porter

The Ladies of the Court, in support of The Sandra Day O’Connor Institute for American Democracy, hosted its annual “Legacy Luncheon” on April 10, 2025, with featured guest Giada De Laurentiis. The host location of Caesars Republic Scottsdale is home to Giada’s newest restaurants, Luna by Giada and Pronto by Giada. The event benefits the educational programs of the O’Connor Institute.

Co-Chairs: Dyan Getz & Kate Porter

Presenting Sponsor: The Getz Family

Moderator: Ted Simons of PBS “Arizona Horizon”

Entertainment: Urban Electra Duo

Notable Moments: Sponsors and VIP guests were welcomed to a special pre-luncheon reception with Giada De Laurentiis in the Luna by Giada restaurant, where trays of champagne and specialty Italian cocktails were served to toast the early afternoon. The ballroom was packed for a sold-out event, with the menu designed by chef Giada and inspiration from her grandmother’s recipes. The salad, pasta with roast chicken and layered parfait were light and delicious! The occasion also served as a launch event of Giada’s latest cookbook, “Super-Italian: More Than 110 Indulgent Recipes Using Italy’s Healthiest Foods,” which served as a generous gift for each guest in attendance. The program also included a beautiful tribute to the late Justice Sandra Day O’Connor by President and CEO Sarah Suggs, reiterating the theme of recognizing bold women leaders in American history.

Photos courtesy of Marion Rhoades Photography

Mark Tarbell, Priscilla Nicholas & Sandy Magruder Mary Ellen Gould, Michael Rooney, The Honorable Terry Gould & Ruth Rooney DeeDee Vecchione & Jill Krigsten Jan Lewis, Kate Fassett & Anne Denk Sandy Getz & Alexis Glascock Elizabeth Saba & Michele Feeney Martha Hunter Henderson, Ray Henderson & Ted Simons

Harriett Friedland & Penny Gunning Jane Jozoff & Laura Dowling

The Ladies of the Court