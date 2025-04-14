Annual ‘HERO Awards’ Gala Recognizes Remarkable Pets

BY Frontdoors Media

Honorees & Their Humans: Rio with Heather Zahn, Guest, Joey Ram with Sampson, Clare Davis with Leah & Nicholas Everhart with Bennett

Arizona Pet Project held its 22nd Annual “HERO Awards” to celebrate pets in Arizona who have gone above and beyond for the community or their human counterparts. The event took place on March 1st, 2025, at Chateau Luxe in Phoenix where more than 480 community supporters and animal advocates gathered to raise life-saving funds in support of the organization’s mission.

Co-Chairs: TJ Shope and Melissa Dus



Honorees: John Holmberg – Human HERO Award | Sampson – Animal Hero, Rio – Loyal Companion, Bennett – Animal Survivor, Leah – Service to the Community, Bruno – Staff Selection



Presenting Sponsor: Lulu’s Fund & Timothy T. Day Foundation



Dollars Raised: $360,000



Emcee: Ian Schwartz — Arizona’s Family



Notable Moments: The event celebrated 25 years of the organization’s service to the community. The highlight of the gala was the pet heroes and their tremendous tales of support and service. Golden Retriever Sampson helped Joey, who experienced a traumatic brain injury, heal and pursue a neuroscience degree. The duo now advocates for disability inclusion in science. Lovebird Rio was a source of comfort for Heather, who is a survivor of domestic abuse. PTSD Service dog Bennett and military veteran Nic have each overcome their own obstacles and now support each other in living life more tenaciously. Therapy dog Leah’s gentle presence brings comfort to patients at Circle the City and she is a vital part of their care team. Bruno sprung to action protecting his owner Frank during a dangerous incident and subsequently suffered injuries that Arizona Pet Project was able to assist by providing medical care. Radio personality John Holmberg was recognized for his commitment to animal advocacy. A robust silent auction helped secure funds that will support their mission to keep pets with the people who love them by connecting families in crisis with the resources and services to prevent unnecessary surrender of their animal companions.



Photos courtesy of Arizona Pet Project

Amara & Associates Esposito Family Patti Pavey & Lindsay Fricks Co-Chairs TJ Shope & Melissa Dus

Guest with Joey Ram & Honoree Sampson Guest with Heather Zahn & Honoree Rio Nicholas Everhart with Honoree Bennett Leanna Taylor, Vanessa Carlson with Clare Davis & Honoree Leah