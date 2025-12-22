Visit Hospice of the Valley Starting June 2025
| December 22, 2025

Annual ‘Glimmer of Hope’ Event Raises Record Amount in Support of PACC911

BY Frontdoors Media

Jami & Fred Pryor

Supporters gathered at the JW Marriott Camelback Inn on November 16, 2025, for Phoenix Animal Care Coalition’s (PACC911) annual ‘Glimmer of Hope’ Event.

Presenting Sponsors: Valley Toyota Dealers, Lulu’s Fund, VetterCare & Deanna and Kemp Biddulph

Dollars Raised: $525k+

Emcee: Kyle Kittleson

Auctioneer: Letitia Frye

Entertainment: Meet & greets with pet ambassadors

Notable Moments: From the yappy hour to the farewell, the event was a tribute to the abundant compassion and resilience of the community. From triumphant stories of the pet ambassadors to the perseverance of the organization in overcoming the challenges of equipment repairs and storm induced structural damage, the organization and its community of supporters have consistently risen to the occasion. The program featured heartwarming videos of pets and partners PACC911 serves, showcasing the pivotal role their Critical Care Program plays for a number of community members. Silent and live auctions featuring entertainment, dining & travel packages, a paddle raise, and mystery pull raised funds to enable this crucial work to continue. The highly anticipated Toyota Raffle was won by Jennifer Bryan, President of Alone No More Rescue. Funds raised will allow PACC911 to continue helping vulnerable animals receive the care, dignity, and hope they deserve.

Photos courtesy of Key Media Studio

The Scene
