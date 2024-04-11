Annual ‘Evening on the Diamond’ Raises over $3M for Diamondbacks Foundation
The Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation hosted the annual “Evening on the Diamond” event on March 23, 2024, at Chase Field. Nearly 800 guests gathered to dine, bid and dance the night away on the stadium field.
Presenting Sponsor: Crescent Crown Distributing
Lee T. Hanley Community Leadership Award Recipient: Phil Gallagher, Avnet CEO
Emcee: Derrick Hall
Dollars Raised: $3.2 million
Entertainment: Andy Grammer
Notable Moments: Once again, Chase Field was transformed into an outdoor ballroom of sorts to gather friends and partners in support of the Diamondbacks Foundation’s work in our community. The program kicked off with a spirited toast from Bubba Moffett of Crescent Crown Distributing, celebrating the National League Champion Arizona Diamondbacks players and coaches, who were in attendance for the event. The competitive live auction included trips to Tahiti, South Africa, Boston and Italy, celebrity packages and even a 2024 Yates GMC luxury truck. A special paddle raise garnered over $1 million for Open Hearts to meet the urgent need for emergency housing and wraparound services for the most vulnerable families in our community.
Photos courtesy of Kelsey Grant & Jill Weisleder