April 11, 2024

Annual ‘Evening on the Diamond’ Raises over $3M for Diamondbacks Foundation

Andrew & Amy Cohn

The Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation hosted the annual “Evening on the Diamond” event on March 23, 2024, at Chase Field. Nearly 800 guests gathered to dine, bid and dance the night away on the stadium field.

Presenting Sponsor: Crescent Crown Distributing 

Lee T. Hanley Community Leadership Award Recipient: Phil Gallagher, Avnet CEO

Emcee: Derrick Hall

Dollars Raised: $3.2 million 

Entertainment: Andy Grammer 

Notable Moments: Once again, Chase Field was transformed into an outdoor ballroom of sorts to gather friends and partners in support of the Diamondbacks Foundation’s work in our community. The program kicked off with a spirited toast from Bubba Moffett of Crescent Crown Distributing, celebrating the National League Champion Arizona Diamondbacks players and coaches, who were in attendance for the event. The competitive live auction included trips to Tahiti, South Africa, Boston and Italy, celebrity packages and even a 2024 Yates GMC luxury truck. A special paddle raise garnered over $1 million for Open Hearts to meet the urgent need for emergency housing and wraparound services for the most vulnerable families in our community.     

Photos courtesy of Kelsey Grant & Jill Weisleder

Randy & Ken Kendrick
Torey & Kristen Lovullo
Bubba Moffet
Honoree Phil Gallagher
Nancy Hanley Eriksson & Ron Eriksson
Molly & Paul Sewald, Joe & Ella Mantiply, Brianna & Tommy Henry with Sylvia & Drey Jameson
Leslie & Mike Fitzgerald, Danielle & Amiel Sawdaye and Mike Hazen
Amy & Derrick Hall
Vianne Kucera
Andy Grammer
The huge silent auction display!
The Scene

