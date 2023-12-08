Annual ‘Beaux Arts’ Celebrates the 40th Anniversary of Scottsdale Artists’ School

Scottsdale Artists’ School celebrated their 40th anniversary in 80’s fashion at the annual Beaux Art event on Nov. 11, 2023, on their campus surrounded by incredible original art.

Event Co-Chairs: Danielle Spahle & Michael Little

Diamond Sponsors: The Ingram Family Foundation | Marylyn Modny & Ed Gregory

Entertainment: Serene Isabelo – Fire Performer

Notable Moments: Scottsdale Artists’ School executive director Trudy Hayes kicked off the evening with a Madonna-style performance that started with her being carried to the dance floor on a specially made chair. Attendees rocked the 1980s theme with shoulder pads, scrunchies, and bright patterns inspired by music and TV from back in the day. The event format allowed guests to sip cocktails, browse and bid on artwork made by students and professional artists involved with the school, and enjoy a beautiful dinner buffet.

Photos courtesy of Carrie Evans

John & Elizabeth Shaw

Jillian Roppolo & Doreen Picerne

Norm LaZar & Betsy Vincent

Nancy Chaboun & Nellie Tanhueco

Amy Landa & Carly Jackson

Donna DuPont & Rosalie Vaccaro

John Martin & Heidi Lifrage

Bernadette Wolfswinkle & Steve Crowder

Fire Performer Serene Isabelo

Executive Director Trudy Hayes making her grand entrance!