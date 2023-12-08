Visit PHX Architecture (billboard)

Dec. 7, 2023

Annual ‘Beaux Arts’ Celebrates the 40th Anniversary of Scottsdale Artists’ School

Event Co-Chairs Danielle Spahle & Michael Little

Scottsdale Artists’ School celebrated their 40th anniversary in 80’s fashion at the annual Beaux Art event on Nov. 11, 2023, on their campus surrounded by incredible original art.

Diamond Sponsors: The Ingram Family Foundation | Marylyn Modny & Ed Gregory

Entertainment: Serene Isabelo – Fire Performer 

Notable Moments: Scottsdale Artists’ School executive director Trudy Hayes kicked off the evening with a Madonna-style performance that started with her being carried to the dance floor on a specially made chair. Attendees rocked the 1980s theme with shoulder pads, scrunchies, and bright patterns inspired by music and TV from back in the day. The event format allowed guests to sip cocktails, browse and bid on artwork made by students and professional artists involved with the school, and enjoy a beautiful dinner buffet.

Photos courtesy of Carrie Evans

John & Elizabeth Shaw
Jillian Roppolo & Doreen Picerne
Norm LaZar & Betsy Vincent
Nancy Chaboun & Nellie Tanhueco
Amy Landa & Carly Jackson
Donna DuPont & Rosalie Vaccaro
John Martin & Heidi Lifrage
Bernadette Wolfswinkle & Steve Crowder
Fire Performer Serene Isabelo
Executive Director Trudy Hayes making her grand entrance!
