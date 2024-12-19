Visit The Phoenician (billboard)

Dec. 19, 2024

Annual Arizona Costume Institute ‘Holiday Luncheon’ Welcomes Christian Siriano

Co-Chairs Catherine Tuton & Barbara Lytle with Christian Siriano

 Arizona Costume Institute (ACI) hosted its highly anticipated Holiday Luncheon on December 9, 2024, at the Arizona Biltmore. The sold-out event welcomed over 500 guests and broke all records to support the fashion exhibitions, acquisitions and educational programs at Phoenix Art Museum.

Event Co-Chairs: Catherine Tuton & Barbara Lytle

Honorary Chair: Jacquie Dorrance

Event Ambassadors: Hillary Sher, Lauri Termansen and Oscar De las salas

Presenting Sponsors: To Be Continued, Thomas Carlton Rogers II, The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation and Jackson Family Foundation

Centerpieces: LUX Florist

Notable Moments: Following a champagne reception, guests were seated at the garden-inspired tables for a fabulous program. Christian Siriano captivated the audience with a lively conversation with ACI supporter Christina Kazis Sayare. During the discussion, Siriano shared insights into his career journey, the challenges and triumphs of building a brand rooted in inclusivity and his perspective on fashion’s evolving role in society. The beloved Project Runway alum is known for his whimsical and show-stopping designs seen on on red carpets and worn by former First Lady Michelle Obama, Angelina Jolie, Oprah, Zendaya, Cardi B and the ACI co-chairs. The incredible luxury raffle drawing ended the festivities. 

Photography courtesy of Scott Foust Studios

Ambassadors Oscar De las salas, Hillary Sher, Lauri Termansen
Catherine Tuton, Barbara Lytle, Jeremy Mikolajczak & Jacquie Dorrance
Moll Anderson, Chrissy & Mitch Sayare with Missy Anderson
DeeDee Vecchione, Missi Harrington, Diane O’Malley, Justine Hurry & Bea Rocklin
Erica Grajales, Lisa Bell & Carla Gentles
Lisa Shapiro, Dawna Holtz & Kelly Welty
Jordan Rose, Laurie Florkiewicz, Sally Pope & Carole Moreno
Anita Lang, Mari Lederman & Jill Krigsten
Sasha Clements, Dawn Lenhardt, Laurie Hunter, Maja Langbein & Diana Deidan
Lynne Love & Martha Martin Henkel
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is ACI-6454.jpg
Matthew Boland & Charlene Berge-Blum
Ann Siner & Tess Loo
Mahsa Page, Shawnee Doherty, Joy Sprink, Khamsone Sirimanivong & Ruby Farias
Helen Jean, Elaine Cohen & Bridgit Devney-Rye
The Scene
