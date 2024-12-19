Annual Arizona Costume Institute ‘Holiday Luncheon’ Welcomes Christian Siriano
Arizona Costume Institute (ACI) hosted its highly anticipated Holiday Luncheon on December 9, 2024, at the Arizona Biltmore. The sold-out event welcomed over 500 guests and broke all records to support the fashion exhibitions, acquisitions and educational programs at Phoenix Art Museum.
Event Co-Chairs: Catherine Tuton & Barbara Lytle
Honorary Chair: Jacquie Dorrance
Event Ambassadors: Hillary Sher, Lauri Termansen and Oscar De las salas
Presenting Sponsors: To Be Continued, Thomas Carlton Rogers II, The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation and Jackson Family Foundation
Centerpieces: LUX Florist
Notable Moments: Following a champagne reception, guests were seated at the garden-inspired tables for a fabulous program. Christian Siriano captivated the audience with a lively conversation with ACI supporter Christina Kazis Sayare. During the discussion, Siriano shared insights into his career journey, the challenges and triumphs of building a brand rooted in inclusivity and his perspective on fashion’s evolving role in society. The beloved Project Runway alum is known for his whimsical and show-stopping designs seen on on red carpets and worn by former First Lady Michelle Obama, Angelina Jolie, Oprah, Zendaya, Cardi B and the ACI co-chairs. The incredible luxury raffle drawing ended the festivities.
Photography courtesy of Scott Foust Studios