Annual ‘360 Breakfast’ Amplifies Ability360’s Commitment to Health & Independence

Bank of America Team

On November 6, 2024, Ability360’s impressive gymnasium facilities served as the backdrop for their annual ‘360 Breakfast.’

Presenting Sponsor: Arizona Complete Health

Emcee: Brad Cesmat – Sports360AZ.com

Catering: Vincent on Camelback

Notable Moments: Ability360 community members shared heartfelt testimonies about how the organization has empowered individuals with different abilities to gain independence and thrive. A compelling discussion between former Phoenix Suns player Steven Hunter and Brad Cesmat emphasized the critical role of adaptive sports programs in fostering inclusion. The conversation highlighted how accessible recreational spaces can provide young athletes with disabilities a place to play, connect, and belong. The conversation underscored the far-reaching benefits of sports, from enhancing physical fitness to supporting mental well-being and overall quality of life.

Photos courtesy of Ability360