Feb. 20, 2025

Annual ‘360 Breakfast’ Amplifies Ability360’s Commitment to Health & Independence

Bank of America Team

On November 6, 2024, Ability360’s impressive gymnasium facilities served as the backdrop for their annual ‘360 Breakfast.’

Presenting Sponsor: Arizona Complete Health

Emcee: Brad Cesmat – Sports360AZ.com

Catering: Vincent on Camelback

Notable Moments: Ability360 community members shared heartfelt testimonies about how the organization has empowered individuals with different abilities to gain independence and thrive. A compelling discussion between former Phoenix Suns player Steven Hunter and Brad Cesmat emphasized the critical role of adaptive sports programs in fostering inclusion. The conversation highlighted how accessible recreational spaces can provide young athletes with disabilities a place to play, connect, and belong. The conversation underscored the far-reaching benefits of sports, from enhancing physical fitness to supporting mental well-being and overall quality of life.

Photos courtesy of Ability360

Suns/Mercury Foundation Group
Phoenix Suns Gorilla with Ability360 Community Members
Presenting Sponsor Arizona Complete Health
Brad Cesmat & Steven Hunter
Brad Cesmat & Ability360 Community Member Molly
Panel Discussion
Congressman Greg Stanton & Christopher Rodriguez
Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego
Suns Gear at the Tables
The Scene
Winter 2025 Cover Story: Lessons in Love

Next Doors: A Program with Heart

Bookmarked: Ken Snyder, DDS

Kitchen Doors: Nature’s Friend, Beauty’s Blend

