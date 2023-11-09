‘An InspirED Evening’ Honors Arizona Education Changemakers

Education Forward Arizona held its annual event, “An InspirED Evening,” on Oct. 25, 2023 at the JW Marriott Camelback Inn to honor several Arizona education leaders and dedicated philanthropists.

Premier Sponsors: Freeport-McMoran | Helios Education Foundation

Co-Chairs: Chevy Humphrey & Richard Adkerson

2023 Luminary Honoree: Tracy Bame

North Star Award Recipients: All In Education | Arizona Board of Regents | Arizona Western College

Entertainment: LuMar Live Music Duo

Notable Moment: The annual event celebrates individuals and organizations that are taking innovative approaches to advancing education and attainment in Arizona. The evening honored their North Star Award honorees along with the 2024 Luminary Award recipient, Tracy Bame, the president and director of social responsibility of Freeport-McMoran. Bame and her team have partnered with many educational organizations throughout Arizona to create scholarships and invest in the community. Cheers to a night filled with stellar education stars!

All In Education Award Recipients: Diana Figueroa, Denia Uriarte, Danny Hernandez, Mirka Martinez & Stephanie Parra

Members of the Arizona Board of Regents – David Zaragoza, Regent Larry E. Penley & Fred DuVal with Rich Nickel & Teena Olszewski

Daniel Corr & Terry Leyba Ruiz

Odalis Lopez

Jason Coochwytewa

Governor Katie Hobbs

LuMar Live Music Duo