| November 11, 2025

‘An Evening With Nia Vardalos’ Raises Awareness in Support of Abused Children

BY Frontdoors Media

Carey Pena and Nia Vardalos

October 20, 2025 The Phoenix Art Museum set the stage for A Night With Nia Vardalos, an evening of community and conversation to benefit The Center for the Rights of Abused Children.

Chair: Sandy Leong

Platinum Sponsors: Pivotal Foundation F. Frances & Dionne Najafi

Emcee: Carey Peña

Auctioneer: Madison Ramirez

Funds Raised: >$300k

Entertainment: Keynote Speaker Nia Vardalos

Notable Moments: The Phoenix Art Museum opened its doors to attendees who enjoyed a cocktail reception while perusing various exhibits. The program commenced in The Dorrance Sculpture Garden. Founder Darcy Olsen spoke to her experience as a mother navigating the foster system and her mission to improve the lives of kids in the system. Chair, Sandy Leong shared her story of adoption and family. Keynote speaker actor and author Nia Vardalos’ charmed attendees with her compelling ten year journey to motherhood that connected her with her beautiful and resilient daughter. Vardalos and her daughter donate proceeds from her book “Instant Mom” to benefit organizations who support adoptions. A live auction featuring luxury experiences and an enthusiastic paddle raise helped the organization raise funds to continue their mission to give abused children what every child deserves: safety, home, and family.

The Scene
