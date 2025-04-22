Providing Hope at ‘An Evening to Paws’ Benefiting Arizona Animal Welfare League

BY Frontdoors Media

Patty & Gene Holmquist

On April 4, 2025, Arizona Animal Welfare League (AAWL) held its annual ‘Evening to Paws’ at the Clayton House. The evening was an opportunity for the organization’s biggest advocates to experience first-hand the impact their support has in providing excellent care, protection and loving compassion for the life of the animals and in promoting humane values for the benefit of all animals and people.

Event Chair: Alessandra Navidad

Dollars Raised: $500,000

Emcee: Whitney Clark of Arizona’s Family

Auctioneer: Bobby D. Ehlert

Notable Moments: The event arrival included a special greeting by some very special AAWL dogs and cats large and small that were eligible for adoption. The event highlighted the many services offered to help shelter, rehabilitate and place thousands of animals each year. Established in 1971, the group has been driven by its mission to promote “adopt rather than shop” for their pets and make Arizona a “no kill” state. More than 97 percent of the pets that enter AAWL are saved, amounting to more than 4,000 adoptions per year. The live auction featured several pet-themed offerings, such as having your pet’s photo featured on custom can of “Ale Wagger” beer and the opportunity to name one of the rescues. A highlight of the paddle raise was the announcement of Roger Goin’s grant of $150,000 which allowed for 100 percent matching of all donations. The funds raised help the organization to provide care for animals, support play groups and pet socialization, addressing behavioral issues and providing post-adoption support to clients.

Photos courtesy of Arizona Animal Welfare League

Julie & Jan Jumet Gil Rotstein & Scott Youngs Kenzie Hamann & Julie Johnson Christina Mercado-Gonzalez & Ann Mercado-Gonzalez Alison & Robert Abramson Alfonso Sahagun & Whitney Clark Bobby D. Ehlert Oscar in his finest ready to find his fur-ever home Adorable, adoptable guest