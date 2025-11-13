An Evening of Wonderful Whimsy ‘The Phoenix Symphony Gala’ Danny Elfman’s Music From the Films of Tim Burton
The Phoenix Symphony held its annual Gala on October 11, 2025 at Symphony Hall. Guests delighted in the artistry and musicianship of the Phoenix Symphony in an event that allows “music and philanthropy to take center stage.”
Co-Chairs: Julie Pace & Rick McCartney
Presenting Sponsors: Jeanne L. Herberger & Rose Law Group
Funds raised: $550k
Emcee: Rich Berra
Entertainment: Concert performance featuring Danny Elfman’s music from the films of Tim Burton, with special appearance by Danny Elfman and violinist Sandy Cameron
Notable Moments: Guests enjoyed a pre-event reception in the atrium of Symphony Hall. A captivating live performance of Danny Elfman’s music from Tim Burton’s films engaged and inspired the audience with the talents of the Symphony and the gothic whimsy of Burton’s style. Mr. Elfman treated attendees to a vocal performance of songs from The Nightmare Before Christmas featuring the character Jack Skellington. After the concert, guests enjoyed a gourmet meal, a competitive live auction of luxurious prizes, and a decadent afterparty. Funds raised will allow the Symphony to provide extraordinary musical experiences that inspire and advance the community, enriching the lives of people of all ages and backgrounds.