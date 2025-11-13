An Evening of Wonderful Whimsy ‘The Phoenix Symphony Gala’ Danny Elfman’s Music From the Films of Tim Burton

BY Frontdoors Media

Co-Chairs Rick McCartney & Julie Pace, Danny Elfman, CAO Tammy Rocker, Mo Stein, and CEO Peter Kjome

The Phoenix Symphony held its annual Gala on October 11, 2025 at Symphony Hall. Guests delighted in the artistry and musicianship of the Phoenix Symphony in an event that allows “music and philanthropy to take center stage.”

Co-Chairs: Julie Pace & Rick McCartney

Presenting Sponsors: Jeanne L. Herberger & Rose Law Group

Funds raised: $550k

Emcee: Rich Berra

Entertainment: Concert performance featuring Danny Elfman’s music from the films of Tim Burton, with special appearance by Danny Elfman and violinist Sandy Cameron

Notable Moments: Guests enjoyed a pre-event reception in the atrium of Symphony Hall. A captivating live performance of Danny Elfman’s music from Tim Burton’s films engaged and inspired the audience with the talents of the Symphony and the gothic whimsy of Burton’s style. Mr. Elfman treated attendees to a vocal performance of songs from The Nightmare Before Christmas featuring the character Jack Skellington. After the concert, guests enjoyed a gourmet meal, a competitive live auction of luxurious prizes, and a decadent afterparty. Funds raised will allow the Symphony to provide extraordinary musical experiences that inspire and advance the community, enriching the lives of people of all ages and backgrounds.

Lee Silverthorn, Dr. Amy Silverthorn, Ina Smeets & Dr. James Kort John Otto, Michael Mazzocco, Dr. Korwyn Williams & Camron McCartney CEO Peter Kjome, Mal Jozoff, Jane Jozoff, Phil Cowen & Dr. Oliver Harper Cary & Darlene Harbor, Jill Davis & Eliot Minsker Phil Cowen, Board Chair Mo Stein, Gloria Cowen, CEO Peter Kjome Hong & Doris Ong Linda Little & Guest Marcelino Quiñonez, Laura Terence & CEO Peter Kjome The Symphony Scene