An Afternoon of Empowerment: Fresh Start’s ‘Sip & Soirée’ Raises over $650K for Women
On September 13, 2025 Fresh Start Women’s Foundation’s annual Sip & Soirée sparkled with purpose and style as guests gathered at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge to celebrate the foundation’s mission to help women thrive.
Co-Chairs: Alexis Petznick & Stephanie Saccente
Honorees: Jean Pahlke – Volunteer of the Year | Valley Toyota Dealers – Community Partner of the Year
Platinum Sponsor: Pat Petznick Wick
Dollars Raised: >$650,000
Emcee: Andrea Robinson
Auctioneer: Anna Aja
Entertainment: Urban Electra wowed attendees with electric violin arrangements before and during lunch
Florals: Flora Bella
Notable Moments: The annual event featured a boutique retail experience with a variety of luxurious vendors offering everything from traditional to permanent jewelry, herbal mocktails, custom clothing, unique children’s goods and designer accessories. A variety of photo opportunities throughout the event allowed guests to capture keepsake moments. Beautiful blush hued floral arrangements adorned each table and were raffled off to benefit the organization. Urban Electra welcomed guests into the luncheon with a dazzling musical performance. A video featuring client Patricia Baltazar demonstrated Fresh Start’s impact on the women and communities it serves. A robust silent auction, raffles for luxury handbags and vacations and a paddle raise helped secure funds that will allow Fresh Start to continue transforming lives by providing access and resources that help women achieve self-sufficiency and enable them to thrive.
Photos courtesy of Gudenschwager Photography