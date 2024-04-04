Visit Power Paws

April 4, 2024

American Cancer Society Honors ‘Game Changers’ at Annual Gala

Gala Co-Chairs Cathy Thornton Brown & Lamont Yoder

The American Cancer Society Arizona hosted its annual Game Changer Gala on March 1, 2024, at the Clayton House. The event honored eight cancer champions representing survivors, caretakers and healthcare heroes, all while raising funds for research.

Presenting Sponsor: Sonora Quest Laboratories 

Event Co-Chairs: Lamont Yoder & Cathy Thornton Brown

Honorees: Lorraine Bergman | Pedro Cons | Sonya Engle | Andrea Tyler Evans | Pam Giannonatti | Jessica Lopez | Stephen Macias | Monique Porras Mason

Auctioneer: Letitia Frye

Dollars Raised: $380,000+

Emcee: Rachel Cole of 12News

Entertainment: Harpist Emma Quinn | Wayne Perry – The Trombone Man

Notable Moments: The garden-themed evening kicked off with a lively cocktail hour on the Clayton House patio. In addition to the silent auction, guests enjoyed a “dine-out” raffle opportunity with more than 20 restaurant gift cards and a “permanent jewelry” station, with a special gold key charm to commemorate the evening. The program was filled with important messages from the American Cancer Society’s national representation and stories about the impact of cancer on behalf of the eight honorees. The live auction included private dinners at Capital Grille and a luxury trip to Fiji. After a very successful paddle raise in support of the fight against cancer, guests enjoyed music and mini desserts under the stars. 

Photos courtesy of Colleen Katz, Pictures in Pixels Photography 

Honorees Sonya Engle & Pedro Cons
Mark Giannonatti & Honoree Pam Giannonatti
Carey Peña, Honoree Andrea Tyler Evans & Erika Dickey
Tiffany Macias & Honoree Stephen Macias
Honoree Monique Porras Mason
Honoree Lorriane Bergman
Honoree Jessica Lopez
Matthew Woodfield, Asia McQueen & Jessica Luebke
Kate Kelley, ACS Arizona Executive Director Debbie Simons & Rheeta Wilson
Laura Thurbon, Lisa Randall, Rose Meyer & Nutashia Hall
Ryan Johnson & Rachel Cole
Emma Quinn
The Scene

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.
More in: The Scene
Visit Genova Detwiler billboard

From Frontdoors Magazine

Creating Culture: Why Not?

Creating Culture: Why Not?

Cover Story: Going to the Dogs

Cover Story: Going to the Dogs

Hot Designer Collab = Cool Looks for the Coyotes

Hot Designer Collab = Cool Looks for the Coyotes

10 Questions With… Kristina Wong

10 Questions With… Kristina Wong

Back to Top