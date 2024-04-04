American Cancer Society Honors ‘Game Changers’ at Annual Gala

The American Cancer Society Arizona hosted its annual Game Changer Gala on March 1, 2024, at the Clayton House. The event honored eight cancer champions representing survivors, caretakers and healthcare heroes, all while raising funds for research.

Presenting Sponsor: Sonora Quest Laboratories

Event Co-Chairs: Lamont Yoder & Cathy Thornton Brown

Honorees: Lorraine Bergman | Pedro Cons | Sonya Engle | Andrea Tyler Evans | Pam Giannonatti | Jessica Lopez | Stephen Macias | Monique Porras Mason

Auctioneer: Letitia Frye

Dollars Raised: $380,000+

Emcee: Rachel Cole of 12News

Entertainment: Harpist Emma Quinn | Wayne Perry – The Trombone Man

Notable Moments: The garden-themed evening kicked off with a lively cocktail hour on the Clayton House patio. In addition to the silent auction, guests enjoyed a “dine-out” raffle opportunity with more than 20 restaurant gift cards and a “permanent jewelry” station, with a special gold key charm to commemorate the evening. The program was filled with important messages from the American Cancer Society’s national representation and stories about the impact of cancer on behalf of the eight honorees. The live auction included private dinners at Capital Grille and a luxury trip to Fiji. After a very successful paddle raise in support of the fight against cancer, guests enjoyed music and mini desserts under the stars.

Photos courtesy of Colleen Katz, Pictures in Pixels Photography

Honorees Sonya Engle & Pedro Cons

Mark Giannonatti & Honoree Pam Giannonatti

Carey Peña, Honoree Andrea Tyler Evans & Erika Dickey

Tiffany Macias & Honoree Stephen Macias

Honoree Monique Porras Mason

Honoree Lorriane Bergman Honoree Jessica Lopez

Matthew Woodfield, Asia McQueen & Jessica Luebke

Kate Kelley, ACS Arizona Executive Director Debbie Simons & Rheeta Wilson

Laura Thurbon, Lisa Randall, Rose Meyer & Nutashia Hall

Ryan Johnson & Rachel Cole

Emma Quinn