Almost There Rescue Brings Puppies to Wrigley Mansion

BY Frontdoors Media

Adoptable Pets From Almost There Rescue

Almost There Rescue hosted ‘Festivin’ at Wrigley Mansion from January 15th to 18th. Featuring over 150 wines, delicious eats and adorable, adoptable puppies, the event brought smiles all around. The Grand Tasting was held on January 18th.

Participating Chefs: Nick Kennedy and Christopher Gross

Notable moments: Guests had the opportunity to try more than 150 wines, which were available for purchase, enjoy caviar and elevated bites from the Wrigley Mansion, and cuddle with adoptable puppies from Almost There Rescue. Benefits from the fundraiser will go to Almost There’s ongoing mission of finding loving homes for mama dogs and their pups.

Photos courtesy of Almost There Rescue.

Guests & Wine Vendors

Christopher’s at Wrigley Mansion Delectables

Charcuterie & Raw Bar

Petrossian Caviar Tastings





