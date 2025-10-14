AllThrive 365’s Annual ‘Community Breakfast’ Celebrates Healthy Aging In Arizona

BY Frontdoors Media

Chair Scott Chamoff with Client Chris

On October 2, 2025, supporters of AllThrive 365 gathered at the Arizona Biltmore for a community breakfast and raised funds to continue bringing safety, stability, and dignity to thousands of neighbors across Arizona.

Event Chair: Scott Chamoff

Presenting Sponsor: Southwest Gas

Décor: AllThrive 365 Program Participants created lovely works of art and autumnal floral centerpieces for each table

Notable Moments: Attendees enjoyed morning refreshments on the veranda while perusing artworks created by program participants. The annual event doubled its attendance this year. Board members spoke to the wonderful work the organization is doing for the community and the aging population. CEO Tami Bohannon detailed the anticipated 40 percent increase in people over age 65 in Arizona in the next four years, as well as the work the organization does to provide services, transportation, education and preventative practices before aging occurs. A video featuring the Glendale Adult Day Center and program participant Chris highlighted the tremendous impact those resources have on clients and their families. Weatherization client Ed shared his experience working with AllThrive 365 to replace his A/C unit and how accessible the process was.

Photos courtesy of Jaron Quach Photography

Lisa Wentz, Angie Trumble, Mary Ellen Brown & Lety Assad Client Ed Sponsors Southwest Gas Top row: Bill Francis, Marc Duarte, Norma Gutierrez, Alex Zumbuhl, Chris Suttle Bottom Row: Ashley Harris, Wendyliza Labrada, Wendy Owens & Carrie Brown Tami Bohannon with Board Members Bob Zimmerman & Bobby Olsen