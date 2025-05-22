‘All You Need Is Love’ & a Dash of Style at Childhelp WINGS Fashion Show

BY Frontdoors Media

Leslie Duffy & Hillary Leto

On April 27, 2025, the Omni Montelucia Resort set the stage and the catwalk for Childhelp WINGS ‘All You Need Is Love’ Fashion Show. Funds raised will support the organization’s mission to serve abused and neglected children.

Event Chairs: Leslie Duffy & Hillary Leto

Premier Sponsors: Carol & Jim Hebets | Diane Zucco

Emcee: Nadine Bubeck of Paradise Valley Lifestyles

Auctioneer: Anna Aja

Fashion Show Partner: Garage Boutique & Concept Store

Entertainer: DJ Luc

Décor: Luz Balloons LLC

Florist: Bloom + Blueprint

Notable Moments: Guests were welcomed through a dazzling disco-esque tunnel of silver balloons, and delighted in a variety of groovy photo opportunities. Founders Sara O’Meara and Yvonne Fedderson presented the Childhelp Heart of an Angel Award to two incredible honorees – Carey Peña and Gordon James – in recognition of their unwavering support, compassion and dedication to the organization’s mission. Families celebrated as their children strutted their stuff down the runway, demonstrating their unique styles and personalities. Fabulous silent and live auction offerings raised funds to ensure the organization can continue to meet the physical, emotional, educational and spiritual needs of abused, neglected and at-risk children.

Photos Courtesy of Childhelp WINGS

Honoree Gordon James, Co-Founder Sara O’Meara, Honoree Carey Peña & Co-Founder Yvonne Fedderson Carol & Jim Hebets Groovy Entryway