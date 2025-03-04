Visit Catholic Charities

March 4, 2025

All Aboard The Joy Bus for a Life Achievement Celebration Honoring Danny Zelisko

Mark Curtis & Honoree Danny Zelisko

The Bus Stop Pavilion, new headquarters of The Joy Bus, was the place to be for the November 16, 2024 Life Achievement Celebration event.

Co-Chairs: Barrie Robinson, Jenny Burton & Carol Welch

Presenting Sponsor: Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona

Honoree: Danny Zelisko

Featured Chefs: Adam Alison, Tom D’Ambrosio, Simona Lauren, Peter McQuaid, Cory Oppold, Tuan Butch Raphael & Shawnny Roman

Emcee: Bruce St. James

Auctioneer: Kelee Lee Walton

Décor: Wild Thing Botanicals & Mural Artist Hailey Jo Smith

Notable Moments: The night was filled with pop-up bars and mingling as you arrived. Prestigious local chefs showcased their expertise with hand crafted plates. For the presentation, Mark Curtis of 12 News gave a beautiful presentation and presented Danny Zelisko with his Lifetime Achievement Award for his cancer awareness advocacy work. The evening ended with an enthusiastic live auction to help raise funds to ensure The Joy Bus can continue supporting cancer patients with healthy meals.

Photos courtesy of Jillian Rivera Photography

Chef Cory Oppold, Chef Shawnny Roman, Chef Tommy D’Ambrosio, Chef Simona Lauren, Joy Bus Founder Jennifer Caraway, Chef Adam Allison, Chef Peter McQuaid & Chef Tuan Butch Raphael
Maggie Austin, Pat McMahon & Danielle Williams
Laura Martin & Lauri Hauser
Sinai Trapero, Areli Trapero & Kevin Lange
Larry & Kathy Furlong with Aaron Burckle
Barbara Smith & Aubrey Strickstein
Dan & Mrs. Vuicich
Bruce St. James, Kelee Lee Walton & Mike Douglas
