April 14, 2022

Al Roker Recognized as First Weatherman to Receive Prestigious Cronkite Award

The Event: The Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism Luncheon

The Cause: The Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University

Event Date: March 1, 2022

Location: Sheraton Phoenix Downtown

Honoree: Al Roker, NBC TODAY Weathercaster and Co-Host

Lead Sponsors: 12 News, ABC15 Arizona, Cox Communications, Deeann Griebel, Morgan Murphy Media/Elizabeth & Richard Burns, NBC News/TODAY and The Arizona Republic/azcentral

Notable Moments: Dean Battinto L. Batts, Jr. welcomed the sold-out crowd by recognizing the devastating situation in Ukraine and how it illustrates the importance of having a global viewpoint in journalism. Raven Payne, a Cronkite student had the honor of introducing Al Roker and Nancy A. Gonzales, Executive Vice President and University Provost presented the award.

Roker thanked the school for the honor and quipped, “I now know the moment when your career is about to decline,” to laughter and applause. He stated that Arizona is very special to him and his wife, Deborah Roberts, as he recalled how he nervously proposed to her on the edge of the Grand Canyon. Roker thanked many people from early in his career for giving him the opportunity to be on air, as he always had thought he would be behind the scenes, not having seen people of color on television news at the time. 

Debbie Nez-Manuel, Kim Covington, Al Roker, Glenn Wike & Adam Lopez Falk
Students Susan Wong, Andrea Villalobos, Evan Lis & Ivory Ward
Battinto L. Batts Jr.
Al Roker & Nancy A. Gonzales
Susan Craig, Debra Ann Byrd, Stephanie Sy & Mary Way
Tram Mai & Al Roker

