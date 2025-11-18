Ability360’s Annual ‘Community Breakfast’ Celebrates Empowerment for All Abilities

BY Frontdoors Media

Brad Cesmat & Jim “Bones” Mackay

Ability360 hosted its annual “Community Breakfast” at their impressive 45,000-square-foot facility on November 6, 2025. The event brought together athletes and advocates in support of their mission to empower people with all disabilities to take personal responsibility so they may achieve or maintain independent lifestyles within the community.

In Memoriam: Anne Stupp

Presenting Sponsor: Arizona Complete Health

Emcee: Brad Cesmat

Caterers: Vincent & Dutch Brothers

Notable Moments: Supporters gathered on the facility’s impressive indoor basketball courts to enjoy breakfast and coffee during the program. Jim “Bones” McKay shared his experience as a PGA Tour caddie and applauded the center as the only facility of its kind in the Western United States, commending the “mind-blowing” and inspiring athletic opportunities it provides. Ability360 staff and athletes — Joe Underwood, Coach of the Narwhals; Tim Surry, Specialist for 360 Golf; Nick Pryor, Athletics Program Manager; Jen Chailie, Wheelchair Rugby Athlete; and Ric Lopez, Outrigger Canoe Athlete — each shared personal journeys of overcoming obstacles to achieve their goals and how they are paying it forward by mentoring youth and encouraging them to understand that “failure isn’t the opposite of success, it’s part of it,” and ensuring “every participant feels needed and wanted.” After the program, community members were invited to tour the facility. Ability360 continues to set the standard for inclusive facilities and programming, empowering multiple generations to pursue healthy, active, and independent lifestyles.

Photos by Ability360

James Stover Brad Cesmat with panelists Joe Underwood, Tim Surry, Nick Pryor, Jen Chaillie & Rick Lopez Bill Saul & Don Kile Ability360 Community Breakfast