A Tasteful Event in Support of Babies at March of Dimes ‘Signature Chefs Feeding Motherhood’

BY Frontdoors Media

Co-Chairs – Jenny Holsman Tetreault & Robert Barlow

Talking Stick Resort hosted guests on November 9, 2025, in support of March of Dimes and its ‘Signature Chefs Feeding Motherhood‘ event, which brought together top-notch Valley chefs and community members to raise funds and awareness for the risks mothers and infants face.

Co-Chairs: Jennifer Holsman Tetreault & Robert Barlow

Honorees:

Exceptional Student Nurse: Elizabeth Wakefield

Excellence in Collective Impact: Melony Baty

Excellence in Maternal Health: Journey Newhouse

Excellence in Neonatal & Pediatric Nursing: Beverly Bias

Distinguished Physician of the Year: Dr. Amit Agarwal

Distinguished Nurse of the Year: Shari Weise

Belal Rajab of Nineteen 86 Steakhouse — Winner Crowd Favorite

Presenting Sponsor: Casino Arizona Talking Stick Resort

Emcee: Ian Schwartz

Auctioneer: Anna Aja

Entertainment: A rousing game of heads or tails

Signature Chefs:

Adam Allison of Brightside Catering

Belal Rajab of Nineteen 86 Steakhouse

Brett Vibber of WILD Arizona Cuisine

Daniel Skaggs of Cholla Steakhouse

Heidi’s Events & Catering

Michelle Daniels of All About Food

Notable Moments: Attendees enjoyed an array of gourmet delicacies from area chefs — ranging from indulgent mashed potato creations to savory gumbo and barbecue dishes. Guests voted for their favorite dish to determine the event’s “Crowd Favorite,” ultimately awarding the honor to Chef Belal Rajab. Silent and live auctions offered an impressive selection of prizes, including local experiences, fine dining, bourbon, and cigars. A lively round of heads or tails and a paddle raise helped generate additional funds to support the organization’s mission. The Ambassador Family, the Morales Ochoa family, shared their touching story of perseverance through preventable maternal risks, a high-risk premature delivery, and unexpected surgeries for both mother and baby. Now thriving, the family serves as powerful advocates for March of Dimes and for access to quality healthcare. The event also honored “Heroes in Action” — community healthcare providers who go above and beyond in their commitment to excellent maternal and infant care. Proceeds support March of Dimes’ mission to provide research, education, and advocacy for every pregnant person and every family.

Photos by K27 Media

Bashas’ Representatives Ralph Woodward, Kim Rex & Ashley Shick Imagine General Contracting & Development (Back l to r) Derrik Rochwalik, Mike Susi, Len Tamboer, Ann O’Brien, Chris Smith & Dominic Papa. (Front l to r) Alison Tamboer, Healther Lennon & Rachel Masson Talking Stick Resort Chef Daniel Skaggs and team Dr. Sean Reeder & Honoree Dr. Amit Agrawal Nancy Zismann & Honoree Shari Lynn Weise Crowd Favorite Winner Chef Belal Rejab Ambassador Family The Morales Ochoa Family Board Members Robert Barlow, Jenny Holsman Tetreault, Naoma Holmes, Dr. Vilasini Rekhala, Melissa Rothlisberger & Jenner Brown Judith Karshmer Maddie & Connor Tetreault with Auctioneer Anna Aja Emcee Ian Schwartz