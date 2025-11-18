A Tasteful Event in Support of Babies at March of Dimes ‘Signature Chefs Feeding Motherhood’
Talking Stick Resort hosted guests on November 9, 2025, in support of March of Dimes and its ‘Signature Chefs Feeding Motherhood‘ event, which brought together top-notch Valley chefs and community members to raise funds and awareness for the risks mothers and infants face.
Co-Chairs: Jennifer Holsman Tetreault & Robert Barlow
Honorees:
Exceptional Student Nurse: Elizabeth Wakefield
Excellence in Collective Impact: Melony Baty
Excellence in Maternal Health: Journey Newhouse
Excellence in Neonatal & Pediatric Nursing: Beverly Bias
Distinguished Physician of the Year: Dr. Amit Agarwal
Distinguished Nurse of the Year: Shari Weise
Belal Rajab of Nineteen 86 Steakhouse — Winner Crowd Favorite
Presenting Sponsor: Casino Arizona Talking Stick Resort
Emcee: Ian Schwartz
Auctioneer: Anna Aja
Entertainment: A rousing game of heads or tails
Signature Chefs:
Adam Allison of Brightside Catering
Belal Rajab of Nineteen 86 Steakhouse
Brett Vibber of WILD Arizona Cuisine
Daniel Skaggs of Cholla Steakhouse
Heidi’s Events & Catering
Michelle Daniels of All About Food
Notable Moments: Attendees enjoyed an array of gourmet delicacies from area chefs — ranging from indulgent mashed potato creations to savory gumbo and barbecue dishes. Guests voted for their favorite dish to determine the event’s “Crowd Favorite,” ultimately awarding the honor to Chef Belal Rajab. Silent and live auctions offered an impressive selection of prizes, including local experiences, fine dining, bourbon, and cigars. A lively round of heads or tails and a paddle raise helped generate additional funds to support the organization’s mission. The Ambassador Family, the Morales Ochoa family, shared their touching story of perseverance through preventable maternal risks, a high-risk premature delivery, and unexpected surgeries for both mother and baby. Now thriving, the family serves as powerful advocates for March of Dimes and for access to quality healthcare. The event also honored “Heroes in Action” — community healthcare providers who go above and beyond in their commitment to excellent maternal and infant care. Proceeds support March of Dimes’ mission to provide research, education, and advocacy for every pregnant person and every family.
Photos by K27 Media