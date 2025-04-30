‘Bottles for BizTown’ Supports Financial Literacy & Career Readiness for Youth of All Ages

BY Frontdoors Media

Timothy Perry & Alexus Calahan with Jason & Jennie Clausen

Junior Achievement of Arizona held its annual ‘Bottles for BizTown’ event on April 30, 2025, at their BizTown Campus in Tempe. The signature JA program supports over 190,000 Arizona students with financial literacy and career readiness each year.

Event Chair: Karen Quick

Presenting Sponsor: BOK Financial

Caterer: Aventura

Entertainment: DJ Steve Inganamort

Notable Moments: Attendees were encouraged to explore the entirety of the impressive BizTown campus, complete with micro-business experiences from a variety of Valley companies. Multiple food and beverage stations satiated taste buds while guests interacted with each other and the scaled-down business venues for kids to run. Throughout BizTown, there were opportunities to play games such as indoor axe throwing, ring toss, Plinko and more. Game winners were awarded tickets towards a multitude of desirable raffle offerings. The evening provided supporters an opportunity to experience firsthand the impact the program has on the youth it serves, by providing youth with the information and experience they need to be successful as they embark into adulthood. A silent auction helped to raise additional funds that ensure the organization can continue its mission of preparing Arizona learners from Kindergarten to age 25 to succeed in work and life.

Photos courtesy of Stella Hall & Junior Achievement

Jason James, Ted Raymond, Kathy Sellers with Bill & Samantha Thomas Al & Amanda Salinas with Chris & Amy Hahn Codie Cancellieri & Carina Inganamort Eric Linden Ring Toss DJ Steve Inganamort