A Banner Morning at WISH’s ‘Women’s Health & Wellness Retreat’

Banner Sports Medicine Scottsdale hosted the annual WISH: Women’s Health & Wellness Retreat on October 5th, 2025. The event features speakers and experiences on a variety of women focused topics.

Co-Chairs: Phyllis Kirk & Stephanie Goodman

Presenting Sponsor: Sonora Quest Laboratories

Notable Moments: The event kicked off with a nourishing brunch buffet, followed by a Women Empowered Safety & Self-Defense program led by members of Gracie Jiu-Jitsu Phoenix. Attendees were able to explore a variety of vendor experiences, including breast cancer awareness, chair massage, self-defense, and other women-focused topics. Participants were able to select breakout sessions conducted by Banner Medical Professionals and community members to learn more about Pelvic Floor Therapy, Meditation as Medicine, Hormone Health, Nutrition, Self Defense, Pediatric Essentials, and Sound Bowl Therapy. Janna Assar, MD, closed the event with an informative presentation about enhancing longevity through informed action and the benefits of supplements. A raffle featuring robust prizes helped raise funds to continue WISH’s goal of supporting evidence-based research to promote and enhance the health and wellness of women and their families.

Adam Ideson & Alisha Olson Nicole Radnich, PT, DPT Jacquelin D. Fryer, RD, CSCS, RYT Christy Atler Rahul Chawla, MD Shaida Molloy, MD Jessica DeSalvo Janna Assar, MD Brunch Chair Massages