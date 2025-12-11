66th Annual ‘Heart Ball’ Presents a Vision for the Future

BY Frontdoors Media

Caroline Conner, Susan Carter, Chair – Pat Watts, Denise Voss, Sarah Suggs & Christine Gustafson

On November 22, 2025, The Phoenician’s Grand Ballroom was adorned in decadent florals and luxurious touches to celebrate the 66th Annual ‘Heart Ball’ benefitting the American Heart Association. The beloved annual event welcomed over 800 guests who were inspired by “A Vision for the Future”, a commitment to the continued enhancement of cardiovascular health and resources.

Event Chair: Pat Watts

Honorees: Kim Cullum, Peggy Goldwater Award Recipient | Hearts of Gold Recipients; Lisa Pagel, Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson, DeeDee Vecchione & Molly Stockley, recognized for 1 years of committee service

Honorary Chairs: Christine & David Gustafson

Sweetheart: Sarah Suggs

Memoriam: Andrea Tyler Evans & Beth Matthews

Entertainment: Emerald City Band

Florist: LUX

Notable Moments: Guests embraced the signature style of the evening donning shades of midnight blue, winter white, burgundy, blush and silver. The jubilant atmosphere was bolstered by the Emerald City Band lending their signature sound to the dance floor, dinner and mingling. The Phoenix Heart Ball is a culmination of year-round efforts to improve and save lives from heart disease and stroke. It marks a moment in time to reflect, honor and celebrate the progress made through the discovery of groundbreaking research, improving access to quality health care, advocating for efforts at local, state and federal levels and equipping communities with lifesaving knowledge.

Photos courtesy of Scott Foust

Jordan Rose & Rob Walton Stacie & Richard Stephenson Nikki Howes, Pat Watts & Veronica Howes Carol & Jim Hebets Pamela Risoleo & James Risoleo Char & Bill Hubble Nancy Hanley Eriksson & Ronald Eriksson Sylvia & Joe Shoen Caroline & Joe Conner Martha& Wally Henkel Jacqueline Dadanian & Tim Bradley Randall & Sue Carter Tim Braun & Rachel Ramirez Bill Pope & Sally Odegard Kirk Bailey & Jill Krigsten Kelly Valdez & Stevie Hawthorne Molly Stockle, Christie Shears & Allie Brenner Cay Cowie, Victoria & Rod Granberry