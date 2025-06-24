Advancing Science in America Honors Work of Exemplary College Scientists in Arizona at 49th Annual Event

BY Frontdoors Media

Dawn Senger, Sydney Fox & Paulette Dalke

On April 25, 2025, The Camby Hotel set the scene for the ARCS Foundation Phoenix Chapter annual “Achievement Rewards for College Scientists” dinner and program. The event recognized outstanding graduate science scholars from Arizona State University, Northern Arizona University and University of Arizona for their unique contributions as doctoral students in science, engineering and medical research.

Chairs: Paulette Dalke & Carson Senger

Speakers: Sydney Fox, President ARCS Phoenix Chapter | Kathern Plenge, MD

Arizona State University Honorees: Amanda Acuña, Allison Bayro, Jessica Chee-Williams, Claire Cropper, Jenna Diefenderfer, Margaret Dugoni, Stephen Gallegos, Joshua Gilman, Samantha Harker, Lillian Hensleigh, Razine Hossain, Allison McMinn, Keely Omdorff, Briana Ondatje, Taylor Pennington, Dominic Saiz, Nora Shapiro, Amberlyn Simmons, Nathan Stromberg, Maya Suzuki, Savannah Tallino, Kelvin Tran & Christopher Vito

Northern Arizona University Honorees: Anna Baker, Beatrice Bock, Malread Brogan, Keven Griffen, Emma Lathrop, Laura Lee, Nick Link, Lucas McClure & Gillian Trimber

University of Arizona Honorees: Kayleigh Berthiaume Fox, Madeline Dailey, Keila Espinoza, Nathan Hadland, Catherine “Katie” Hoover, Aaron Larsen, Dilara Long, Priscilla Martinez, Wil McLean, Maria Mutz, Anna Roche, Anu Sethuraman, Kama Svoboda, Holly Thomas, Catherine Vasquez, Daisey Vega, Ryland Wala & Ateh Zinkeng

Notable Moments: The evening started with an interactive Scholar Poster Presentation with the award recipients stationed throughout the cocktail hour venue. Each spoke about their research projects and findings as supporters walked through the event. The festivities continued as everyone who attended, including the scholars, sat for the dinner program. Speakers included Phoenix Chapter President Sydney Fox, who shared a compelling update on the strength of the historic organization, as well as a special keynote address by Dr. Kathern Plenge titled “A Medical Journey,” which wove her story as a retired neurologist together with her commitment to future scientists and physicians. The best part of the evening was the grand finale, where each of the award recipients came up to the podium to be recognized for their work and accept an $8,500 contribution from ARCS to continue their work.

Photos courtesy of ARCS Foundation

Christine Hawes, Jill Bray, Judy LeMar, Anna Maria Matteucci & Amy Mosley Dr. Liz Nofen & Micah Nofen Dr. Laura Martin, Marilyn Hayes & Carol Browner The 2025 College Scholars from ASU, UofA & NAU