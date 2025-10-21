3rd Annual ‘Aarón y Amigos’ Uplifts Appetites & Area Youth

BY Frontdoors Media

L to R (top) Cory Oppold, Angelo Sosa, Dejan Djukic, Aarón Sánchez, Angel Aug, Amanda Freitag, Brian Landry & James Porter L to R (bottom) Jordan Abrams & Rick Moonen

Aarón Sánchez Impact Fund held its third annual Aarón y Amigos event on September 27, 2025 at Tía Carmen, JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge, raising funds to uplift Latino youth.

Event Chair: Chef Aarón Sánchez

Honorees: Odiley Torres, Class of 2023 Aarón Sánchez Scholarship recipient

Presenting Sponsor: Cayman Jack

Dollars Raised: > $280,000

Emcee: Brian Kish, President, Emeril Lagasse Foundation

Entertainment: Kyrene Middle School’s Mariachi Club kicked off the evening with a surprise performance.

Participating chefs: Aarón Sánchez, Amanda Freitag, Angelo Sosa, Beau MacMillan, Rick Moonen, Brian Landry, James Porter, Cory Oppold, Angel Aug

Notable Moments: With a rousing mariachi performance to energize attendees, Chef Aarón surprised attendees with a rendition of Cielito Lindo, a beloved 1882 song accompanied by the Kyrene Middle School Mariachi Club. The excitement continued throughout the evening as guests enjoyed cocktails provided by Cayman Jack, Somnium, Danica Rose, AXR Napa Valley, The Vineyard House & Tequila Corrido and a tantalizing curated menu from celebrity chefs. Silent and live auctions raised funds to allow the organization to continue empowering aspiring young chefs through culinary education, mentorship, and hands-on training.

Photos courtesy of Lisa Stewart Photography