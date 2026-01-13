27th Annual Black Chamber of Arizona ‘Pinnacle Pathways Gala’

BY Frontdoors Media

Governor Katie Hobbs, Dr. Velma Trayham & Black Chamber of Arizona Members

Held on December 17, 2025 at the Renaissance Phoenix Glendale Hotel & Conference Center, the ‘Pinnacle Pathways Gala’ is the Black Chamber of Arizona’s signature annual fundraiser, supporting initiatives in youth development, small business growth, workforce readiness, and justice-impacted entrepreneurship.

Honorary Co-Chairs: Dr. Sharon Smith & Tony Bell

Honorees: Pinky Cole Hayes – Lifetime Achievement Award | Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport Chad Mavkovsky – Innovation & Regional Impact Award | Bank of America Scott Vanderpool & Christine Abdullah Community Impact Award | Copper State Riding Club – Rising Star Honoree | 1st Step To Greatness, Arizona Filmmakers, Holy Hands Painters, Italian Smiles, Latha Restaurant & Bar and Look Better Naked Spa – Small Business Honorees

Presenting Sponsors: Arizona Public Service & Arizona State University

Emcees: Christel Bell, ABC15 & Ryan Garlington

Entertainment: National Anthem performed by Tina Estes, Poetry Reading by Ryan Garlington, Keynote Address by Dr. Ken Harris, Live music performed by Ear Candy Band, programmatic musical selections from DJ Biz International, Pink Sky Photobooth & Simply Srtsy Luxury Art Experiences.

Notable Moments: More than 500 guests celebrated the sold-out 27th Annual Pinnacle Pathways Gala. The event drew a national audience of elected officials, executives, and business leaders traveled from cities including Chicago, Detroit, as well as destinations across Nevada, California, Texas, and South Carolina, underscoring Arizona’s growing reputation as a center for inclusive economic development. The evening’s program featured high-profile voices, civic recognition, and a dynamic agenda that blended inspiration, insight, and celebration. The program highlighted the Chamber’s expanding influence as well as a broader perspective on entrepreneurship and economic empowerment throughout the state of Arizona. A highlight of the evening was the announcement of the Arizona Impact Center, set to open in Spring 2026. The Center is a 5,400-square-foot collaborative hub located in a historic Frank Lloyd Wright–designed building in downtown Phoenix. The state-of-the-art space will bring together entrepreneurs, corporate partners, and community leaders to foster innovation, strengthen networks, and support long-term wealth creation. Entertainment was a key part of the evening, beginning with a stirring rendition of the national anthem and continuing with a live musical performance that energized the audience and elevated the celebratory atmosphere. The combination of programming and entertainment created a memorable experience for attendees.

Photos courtesy of the Black Chamber of Arizona

Co-chairs Dr. Sharon Smith & Tony Bell

Ryan Garlington, Honoree Pinky Coles Hayes & Brittany Erin Bachus

Honoree TJ Stevenson

Ryan Garlington, Brittany Erin Bachus with Honorees Scott Vanderpool (Bank of America President) & Christine Abdullah pose for a picture after Scott received the Community Impact Award

Honoree Chad Makovsky, City of Phoenix Aviation

Dr. Ken L. Harris

Jerry Weiers

Marchelle Franklin & Dr. Velma Trayham

Matt Mills

Christel Bell

















