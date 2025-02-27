26th Annual ‘Pinnacle Awards Gala’ for Black Chamber of Arizona Celebrates Excellence

Board Chairs Ryan Garlington & Shamia Lodge with Honoree Marchelle Franklin & Miss Phoenix

On December 13, 2024, the Black Chamber of Arizona transformed SRP’s PERA Pavilion into a stunning masquerade experience to celebrate their 26th Annual “Pinnacle Awards Gala.”

Honorary Co-Chairs: Angela Clervoix & Jarvis Stewart

Pinnacle Award Honorees: Marchelle Franklin – Robin Reed Legacy Award | Dr. Velma Trayham – Pinnacle Leadership Award | Ashley Kelly & Deanna Murphy of JP Morgan Chase – Community Impact Award | Dr. Sharon Smith of Arizona State University – Sustainability & Social Justice Award | Kristen Stephenson & Fiona Onyango of the Greater Phoenix Economic Council – Economic Development Award | Rachel Aja of Cox – Innovation Award

Presenting Sponsors: JP Morgan Chase & SRP

Keynote Speaker: Ronald Busby

Emcees: Cristel Bell & Angela Yee

Entertainment: Electric Violinist Jonathan Levy, Red Carpet Host Abby Charles, Singer Tina Estes, Eclipze Band Featuring Eloni Yawn & DJ Biz International

Décor & Florals: Balloon Bazaar & Full Garden Florist

Notable Moments: The gala was an evening of celebration and inspiration, featuring a stunning performance of “Lift Every Voice” by Tina Estes and a special proclamation from Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs declaring December 13, 2024, as Black Chamber of Arizona Day. Attendees honored the legacy of former CEO Robin Reed who passed away in 2024 and gained valuable insights from Dr. Sharon Smith through her data-driven presentation highlighting the significant achievements the Black Chamber has realized in their efforts to strengthen black businesses and foster economic growth. This included recognizing over 15,000 hours of mentorship and technical assistance, 1,200 businesses started, 175 increased gross sales and over 500 jobs created – all opportunities for continued strategic growth. The gala spotlighted and celebrated influential leaders driving corporate and entrepreneurial excellence in Arizona.

Photos courtesy of Black Chamber of Arizona