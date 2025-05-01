25th Anniversary Gala Honors notMYkid Founders, Announces Legacy Funding Initiative

BY Andrea Evans

Co-Founders Steve & Debbie Moak with their sons, Dan Moak & Steve Moak Jr.

notMYkid held their “25th Anniversary Celebration Gala” on April 11, 2025, at the Arizona Biltmore. The grand evening, clad in silver, served as a toast to the organization’s co-founders and raised funds to sustain their mission to ensure that families have a trusted place to turn for guidance and hope.

Event Co-Chairs: Karrin Taylor Robson & Sara Ward

Honorees: Debbie & Steve Moak

Legacy Leaders Circle Sponsors: Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation | Jacquie & Bennett Dorrance | Debbie & Steve Moak | Sara & Bruce Ward | Horejsi Charitable Foundation | Garcia Family Foundation | Ben & Catherine Ivy Foundation | Duke & Robin Schwartz

Legacy Campaign Dollars Raised: $3.8 million

Auctioneer: Yve Rojas

Entertainment: The High Society Party Band

Notable Moments: The impressive evening started with cocktails on the patio with trays of wine, photo opportunities and even a hostess clad in silver with flutes of bubbly throughout her skirt! As guests continued into the lobby, they found several places where they could buy into the luxury raffle and take photos against several backdrops celebrating the 25-year moment. The program included an incredible tribute to Debbie and Steve Moak, who shared their family struggles and why they co-founded the organization out of need 25 years ago. Their son was struggling with substance abuse, mental health issues and risky behaviors and they found very few resources being offered for the help he needed at his age. Needless to say, the giving continued and the newly established Legacy Fund is already on its way to a goal of $5 million. Cheers to 25 more impactful years at notMYkid!

Photos courtesy of notMYkid

Susan Pack, Kathy Munson, Christy Infantino, Tina Huber, Carrie Hall & Lisa Henry Holmes Shawn O’Malley, Michele Hunter & Rick Anthony Harry & Heather Clark, Jamie & Chris Koziol with Melissa Warner Oliver Keller & Michelle Siwek Debbie Moak & Bob Bertram Jeff & Kate Fassett Nissa & Dan Moak Dr. David Weinstock & Allison Weinstock Jessica Abbott & Ryan Knoll Jacquie Dorrance CEO Kristen Genovese, Karrin Taylor Robson, Sara Ward & Board President Duke Schwartz Selfies with Rachael Devereaux, Judy Belkis & Robert Hess III notMYkid Board of Directors The Grand Entrance