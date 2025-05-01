25th Anniversary Gala Honors notMYkid Founders, Announces Legacy Funding Initiative
notMYkid held their “25th Anniversary Celebration Gala” on April 11, 2025, at the Arizona Biltmore. The grand evening, clad in silver, served as a toast to the organization’s co-founders and raised funds to sustain their mission to ensure that families have a trusted place to turn for guidance and hope.
Event Co-Chairs: Karrin Taylor Robson & Sara Ward
Honorees: Debbie & Steve Moak
Legacy Leaders Circle Sponsors: Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation | Jacquie & Bennett Dorrance | Debbie & Steve Moak | Sara & Bruce Ward | Horejsi Charitable Foundation | Garcia Family Foundation | Ben & Catherine Ivy Foundation | Duke & Robin Schwartz
Legacy Campaign Dollars Raised: $3.8 million
Auctioneer: Yve Rojas
Entertainment: The High Society Party Band
Notable Moments: The impressive evening started with cocktails on the patio with trays of wine, photo opportunities and even a hostess clad in silver with flutes of bubbly throughout her skirt! As guests continued into the lobby, they found several places where they could buy into the luxury raffle and take photos against several backdrops celebrating the 25-year moment. The program included an incredible tribute to Debbie and Steve Moak, who shared their family struggles and why they co-founded the organization out of need 25 years ago. Their son was struggling with substance abuse, mental health issues and risky behaviors and they found very few resources being offered for the help he needed at his age. Needless to say, the giving continued and the newly established Legacy Fund is already on its way to a goal of $5 million. Cheers to 25 more impactful years at notMYkid!
Photos courtesy of notMYkid