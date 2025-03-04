21st Annual ‘Champion of the Year’ Gala for Best Buddies a Celebration of Friendship

Event Chair Michael Kruse & Excellence in Employment Winner Poco Carton

On November 7, 2024, Warehouse 215 served as the backdrop for the Best Buddies ‘Champion of the Year’ gala event.

Chair: Michael D. Kruse

Champion of the Year & Mission Partner: Kendra Verdoni & Harrison De Gregorio

Participating Teams: Dana Field & Whitney Broderson | David Huffine & Sam Shimel | Erin Walter & Justin Flebotte | Katie Zellman & Diesel Smyth | Kayleigh Wilson & Levi Merryman | Lally Covarrubas & Ella Hernandez | Steve Davis & Timothy Pascual

Excellence in Employment Honoree: Poco Carton

Spirit of Courage Honoree: UFCW99 & Desert States Charitable Foundation

Presenting Sponsors: UFCW99 & Desert States Charitable Foundation

Emcee: Tara Hitchcock

Auctioneer: Anna Aja

Entertainment: Live painting by j. Pierce | Musical Performance from LaRiche Lamar & Empowered Theater + Arts

Catering: M Culinary

Notable Moments: The night was buzzy as supporters entered the event room filled with a huge silent auction and cocktails. The Best Buddies candidates for Champion of the Year milled about with their Mission Partners to encourage bidding. The grand reveal into the ballroom area was filled with color, sound and an energetic vibe you could not shake! The awards presentation was heartfelt and meaningful…with the big announcement at the end. Congratulations to Kendra & Harrison!

Photos courtesy of: Best Buddies