20th Annual ‘Blueprints & Blue Jeans’ Event Celebrates Building Dreams for Arizona Families

Co-Chair Anne Rickard, Robyn Anderson, Helain Lewis, Heide Rose, Co-Chair Evelyn Jung & Lindsay Cullum-Colwell Kristen Knudson, Honoree Anne Gregerson, Arthur Messinger & Jennifer Schwindt Jace & Petra Krebbs Darren Thompson & Ashley Turner Stephen & Suzie Barber Larry Gudis & Andrew Smigielski Paul & Lindsey Cullum-Colwell, Jason Barlow with Kim & Rod Cullum Honoree Girish Arora of Nationwide Foundation with Todd Rogers Tony Reid Catherine Anaya Subyn calling out those donations! J. David Smith with auction winner Moriah Aldarondo

Habitat for Humanity Central Arizona held its signature “Blueprints & Blue Jeans” event at the Arizona Biltmore on March 14, 2025. “The gala that’s a little less formal and a lot more fun” recognized 40 years of the organization’s efforts to build the futures of families throughout Arizona.

Event Co-Chairs: Evelyn Jung & Anne Rickard

Honorees: Anne Gregerson – Habitat Hero Individual Honoree | Girish Arora & Nationwide Foundation – Habitat Hero Corporate Honoree

Strong Foundation Sponsors: Cullum Homes | Stearns Bank | Christina & Steve Poore

Emcee: Catherine Anaya of Arizona PBS

Auctioneer: Subyn Novelle

Entertainment: Ben Cortez Duo

Notable Moments: As they arrived, supporters were treated to a lovely cocktail reception, huge silent auction and the annual 50/50 raffle. Following the dinner program, Board Chair Tony Reid and retiring President & CEO Jason Barlow spoke to the organization’s 40-year commitment in Arizona to build, repair and renovate safe and affordable homes for struggling families who qualify for the Habitat for Humanity program. They proudly announced the impending completion of their 19th neighborhood, which will fulfill the dream of home ownership for 25 families. Anne Gregerson and Nationwide Foundation were awarded the honors of “Habitat Heroes” for their outstanding support of the organization and their impact on Arizona seniors, veterans and families in need. A highlight of the live auction was a competitive round of bidding for the retiring CEO’s trademark “Barlow’s Blueprint Blazer,” a custom suit jacket emblazoned with a Habitat home blueprint. The evening concluded with a performance from the Ben Cortez Duo. Proceeds from “Blueprints & Blue Jeans” will help qualifying families achieve their dream of home ownership, enable an older adult to remain safely in their home and support veterans in need of safe housing.

Photos courtesy of Habitat for Humanity Central Arizona