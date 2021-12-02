20th Anniversary Moondance Breaks Fundraising Record, Highlights New Exhibition
Howard Berlin, Denise Wallace, Joy Berlin & Mary Ellen McKee
The Event: Moondance 2021
The Cause: Heard Museum
Event Date: October 23, 2021
Location: Heard Museum
Event Co-Chairs: Jan Cacheris & Marilyn Harris
Entertainment: The reception featured guitarist Gabriel Ayala (Pascua Yaqui) and pianist Craig Bohmler (Cherokee) and Nate Nathan and the Mac Daddy-O’s played for the post program dancing.
Honorees: Mary Ellen & Robert H. McKee and Denise Wallace (Chugach Sugpiaq/Alutiiq)
Dollars Raised: $1.4 million
Notable Moments: Guests were treated to the first view the Heard’s new Grand Gallery exhibition, Remembering the Future: 100 Years of Inspiring Art, which opened to the public on Sunday, October 24.
Photos courtesy of Heard Museum
