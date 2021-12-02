Visit Barrett-Jackson Leaderboard

Dec. 2, 2021

20th Anniversary Moondance Breaks Fundraising Record, Highlights New Exhibition

Howard Berlin, Denise Wallace, Joy Berlin & Mary Ellen McKee

The Event: Moondance 2021

The Cause: Heard Museum

Event Date: October 23, 2021

Location: Heard Museum 

 Event Co-Chairs: Jan Cacheris & Marilyn Harris

Entertainment: The reception featured guitarist Gabriel Ayala (Pascua Yaqui) and pianist Craig Bohmler (Cherokee) and Nate Nathan and the Mac Daddy-O’s played for the post program dancing.

Honorees: Mary Ellen & Robert H. McKee and Denise Wallace (Chugach Sugpiaq/Alutiiq)

Dollars Raised: $1.4 million 

Notable Moments: Guests were treated to the first view the Heard’s new Grand Gallery exhibition, Remembering the Future: 100 Years of Inspiring Art, which opened to the public on Sunday, October 24.

Photos courtesy of Heard Museum

Hailey Neher, Marilyn Harris, Jan Cacheris & Catherine Cacheris Mayhew
David & Jo Van Denburgh with Catherine Biggers & Jim Tuton
Anne Jones & Amy Thurston
Governor Stephen Roe Lewis, Patti Hibbeler, Dina Huntinghorse & Ivan Makil
Wick Pilcher with Kolby & Kenny Moffatt and Bill & Peggy Clarke
Sharron Lewis & David Roche
Bennett & Jacquie Dorrance, John & Armity Simon (seated) with Carrie Hulburd, Katie Mueller, Erin & John Gogolak

