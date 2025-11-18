2025 ‘Champions for Children Awards’ Recognizes Outstanding Youth & Family Advocates

BY Frontdoors Media

ED January Contreras & Honoree Governor Lewis

The community gathered on October 9, 2025 at the Parsons Leadership Center for Girls & Women to celebrate Children’s Action Alliance and its 2025 ‘Champions for Children,‘ honoring organizations and individuals who contribute their time, expertise, and passion to improving the lives of children and their families.

Chair: David Higuera

Honorees: Victoria Gray, Claire Louge, Jessica Rivera-Garcia & Dr. Eric Schindler — Outstanding Leaders | Phoenix Children’s Hospital & Arizona Department of Child Safety — Outstanding Collaboration | Vitalyst Health Foundation & Suzanne Pfister Remembrance — Organization Leadership | Governor Stephen Roe Lewis — Jacque Steiner Public Leadership | Hon. Mary Rose Wilcox — Lifetime Achievement

Hero Sponsor: APS, Mercy Care & Mercy Care Advantage

Emcee: Tom McNamara

Entertainment: Special performance by Mariachi Los Tigres de Tolleson

Notable Moments: The luncheon featured an energetic musical performance by the students of Mariachi Los Tigres de Tolleson. Executive Director January Contreras spoke about the organization’s experiences connecting with communities across Arizona to listen to their stories and inform policies and advocacy initiatives that align with their goals and dreams. Leaders and organizations were honored for their commitments to enhancing the lives of families across the state — from kinship caregiving and child safety to early education, healthcare, and cultural connection. Their individual and collective dedication is essential to the success of Children’s Action Alliance’s mission. Support for the organization ensures Arizona’s kids have a voice in their community, in the Legislature, and in Congress.

Photos by Children’s Action Alliance

Honoree Claire Louge Chair David Higuera, ED January Contreras, Jack Gibson & Nora Hanna Standing Ovation Los Tigres de Tolleson