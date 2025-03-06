2025 ‘Arizona Regional Gala’ for the National Italian American Foundation Celebrated Community & Heritage

Honorees Chef Dom Ruggiero, Frank DeBlasi & Torey Lovullo

The National Italian American Foundation celebrated their 2025 ‘Arizona Regional Gala’ at Caesars Republic Scottsdale on February 1, 2025. The event supported the organization’s scholarship and education program as well as the Baller Dream Foundation.

Gala Co-Chairs: Pete Melucci & Mike Ferrar

Honorees: Chef Dom Ruggiero – Chef Tomaso Culinary Excellence Award | Francis Joseph DeBlasi, Founder of the Baller Dream Foundation – Leonardo da Vinci Award | Torey Lovullo, Manager of the Arizona Diamondbacks | Jerry Colangelo Sports Excellence Award

Presenting Sponsor: Rao’s Homemade

Keynote Speaker: Rafaella Valentini, the Consul General of Italy in Los Angeles

Emcee: Mark Manjardi

Auctioneer: Howard Schwartz

Entertainment: Ripalta Bufo (Italian Coloratura Soprano) & DJ Paul Amendola

Notable Moments: The program commenced with moving renditions of the Italian and American national anthems by Ripalta Bufo. Rafaella Valentini, the Consul General of Italy in Los Angeles, gave a keynote address, speaking to the importance of community and intercultural connections between not only Italy and the United States, but also personal and global connections, appreciating the beauty and talent that each culture brings. Leonardo Zecchino, the owner of Tutti Santi Ristorante Scottsdale, surprised all in attendance with an astounding performance of “O Sole Mio” prior to dinner. Honorees Chef Dom Ruggiero, Frank DeBlasi and Torey Lovullo were surrounded by friends and family at their respective tables and each recipient spoke to the profound impact their Italian heritage had on their upbringing and their motivation to impact their communities in unique and profound ways. The evening was a testament to the importance of shared identity and community. Successful silent and live auctions raised funds that will help ensure the organization can continue its mission to promote and preserve Italian American heritage and culture while providing opportunities for future generations to learn and thrive.

Photos courtesy of the National Italian American Foundation

Gala Co-Chair Massimo Sommacampagna, Southwest Vice President Pete Melucci & Gala Co-Chair Mike Farrar

Robert Carlucci Roberta Gentili-Purcell Raffaella Valentini Leonardo Zacchino