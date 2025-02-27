15th Annual ‘Sit. Stay. Brunch.’ For Lost Our Home Pet Rescue Fetches Plenty of Support
The Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia set the scene for Lost Our Home Pet Rescue’s Annual Sit. Stay. Brunch on November 16, 2024.
Honoree: RedRover representative Katie Campbell, President & CEO – 2024 Pet Champion Excellence Award
Presenting Sponsors: Lulu’s Fund & the Fred & Jami Pryor Foundation
Dollars Raised: $500,000
Emcee: John Holmberg – 98KUPD
Auctioneer: Letitia Frye & her Lost Our Home foster fail & rescue dog, Fozzie
Décor: Scott Rothenberger/Design by PLACE
Notable Moments: Adoptable dogs and puppies greeted guests upon arrival and strutted their stuff on the dog walk during the event. Military veteran Lawrence Davidson, along with his “pet child,” BJ, shared his heartfelt experience of utilizing Lost Our Home’s Temporary Care Program when he found himself displaced from his home due to unforeseen circumstances. Now reunited, Lawrence explained there are no words to adequately express his gratitude and describe the kindness he received from the Lost Our Home team because those words have “not yet been invented.” Each guest went home with delicious paw cookies. Funds raised at the event support their Temporary Care Program, pet food bank, Tempe first responder partnership and rescue and adoption programs.
