15 Years of Care Celebrated at Ryan House ‘Community Breakfast’

Jacque, Richard & George Glazer

On March 28, 2025, supporters gathered for the annual Ryan House ‘Community Breakfast’ at the JW Marriott Camelback Inn to recognize 15 years of care, comfort and compassion for children with life-limiting conditions and their families.

Co-Chairs: Christina Andrews & Lisa Swanson

Legacy Award Honorees: Kathleen Rodriguez-Kuller, Mary Phipps & Sandy Habowski

Presenting Sponsor: Richard & Jacque Glazer with their dog George Glazer

Dollars Raised: $229,000

Emcee: Paul Horton of Arizona’s Family

Florist: Bloom Event Floral

Notable Moments: A beautiful spring morning provided a perfect setting as guests were greeted with coffee and beverages on the terrace. Colorful balloon arrangements and backdrops provided an abundance of photo opportunities for guests as they perused silent auction items and bought into the highly anticipated Bubbles & Bling Raffle. The energy and enthusiasm transitioned into the ballroom for the program. The organization unveiled its 15-year anniversary logo – a vibrant, heart-filled, house-shaped rocket design that evokes the love and community that fuel their mission. Kathleen Rodriguez-Kuller, Mary Phipps & Sandy Habowski, who have volunteered with the organization since its inception, were honored with 2025 Legacy Awards. The City of Phoenix proclaimed March 29, 2025, as Ryan House Day. The organization enthusiastically announced the inaugural Ryan House Open Golf Classic set for October 10 and debuted a limited-edition anniversary t-shirt collaboration with State Forty Eight. A moving tribute video demonstrated the impact the organization has on its children and their families, while another video revealed the inspiration behind the moving memorial mural in their garden. A highlight of the event was the Ryan House youth, who joined the program on stage to enthusiastically select the raffle winners. The funds raised support the organization’s efforts to serve as a sanctuary for families navigating unimaginable challenges and continue their work to provide pediatric respite and palliative care for Arizona families.



Photos courtesy of Lori Krenzen Photography

Honorees Sandy Habowski, Mary Phipps & Kathleen Rodriguez-Kuller Co-Chair Lisa Swanson, Tracy Leonard-Warner & Co-Chair Christina Andrews Lana Holmes, Laura Westfall, Patti Tucker & Holly Cottor Ashleigh Schufeldt & Megan Wotton Alex Dembow, Karla Castro & Melissa Hunt Andre & Heather Joy Magdelano Becca Dresser, Jamie Sherman & Alexis Hammerl Bruna Chiosini & Nicole Rose Katy Tolson, Jaquelyn Swartz, Laura Tolson & Robin Vitols Jamie Herseth, Jan Steinbrenner & Hollie Crim Dr Joel Arthur & Krystal Weum Erik & Amanda Harnisch with Tricia & Chris Kitaeff Ginger Clayton, Lorraine Tallman, Heather Locke, Elaine Ferguson & Denise Kaye Jon & Jane Andersen, Mandi Boyce & Marcus Milam Caitlin Miller, Daniel Franks & Colleen Riske Jonathan Cottor with Nicole, Nate & Caitlin Draper Ashley Crowell & Julia Gordon Kim Despres & Deb Shumway Josie Anderson & Connie Perez Caitlin Draper & Paul Horton with Nate Draper, Toya & Donovan Pankey, Annalise Clayton with Tracy Leonard-Warner and Tammy & Bryce Clayton