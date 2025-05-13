10th Annual ‘Plated & Staged’ Event Supports the Herberger Theater Center

BY Frontdoors Media

Co-Chairs Becky Gonzalez & Dawn Hart

On May 4, 2025, the Herberger Theater Center and 22 Valley restaurants hosted the organization’s annual “Plated & Staged” event to benefit the Center and its commitment to bringing together artists and our community for diverse and engaging experiences in the arts. This unique event starts at the Herberger with the fundraising, but doesn’t end until you find out where you are going to dine after the paddle raise!

Co-Chairs: Becky Gonzalez & Dawn Hart

Leading Sponsors: Billie Jo Herberger | The Herberger DelCastillo Family | Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona | Snell & Wilmer | Perkins Coie

The Restaurant Partners: Aftermath Bar & Kitchen | Arcadia Farms Cafe | Buck & Rider | Carcara | Citizen Public House | Call Her Martina | First & Last | Fresh From the Kitchen | Kid Sister | Mancuso’s Restaurant | Mixela | Paul Martin’s American Grill | Pa’La Kitchen | Pyro | Pizzeria Bianco | Santo | Sushi Friend | Sel | Sottise | Valentine | Weft & Warp

Entertainment: Pianist Nicole Pesce & Vocalist Renee Grant Patrick

Auctioneer: Brett Higgins

Notable Moments: Guests enthusiastically participated in a silent auction, live auction and paddle raise — all dedicated to keeping the performing arts accessible to the entire community. The evening concluded with a unique dining experience — 22 local restaurants generously hosted and donated multi-course dinners with wine pairings for tables of eight, making the night truly unforgettable.

Photos courtesy of Herberger Theater Center

Ricky Wood, Julie Maxwell, Phil Kim & Matt Stein Margarette Taylor, Sharon Bonds, Victoria Williams, Lillian Alford-Loggins & Candace McDonald Jules Levin, Karen Ferrara, Holly Herberger DelCastillo, Maria Montgomery & Vicki Falen Bernie Tarin & Vanessa Ramirez Beth Nicastro & Julie Harris Holly Herberger DelCastillo & Roger DelCastillo Anna Hernandez Mark Mettes, CEO of Herberger Theater Center Nicole Pesce & Renee Grant Patrick