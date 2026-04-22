Tammy Stewart Named Hazel A. Hare President & CEO at Arizona Science Center

BY Frontdoors Media

Tammy Stewart steps into the CEO role with a track record of fundraising, resilience, and a commitment to making science accessible for all.

Image courtesy of Arizona Science Center

In a moment that reflects forward momentum, the Board of Trustees of Arizona Science Center has unanimously appointed Tammy Stewart as its next Hazel A. Hare President & CEO. Having served as Interim CEO since September 2025 and as a longtime member of the leadership team, Stewart brings both institutional knowledge and a clear vision for the future.

Her appointment marks a significant milestone for one of Phoenix’s most influential nonprofit institutions, which operates a 164,000-square-foot facility and serves as a hub for science education, curiosity, and community engagement. Under Stewart’s leadership, the Center has continued to evolve its programming and expand its reach, engaging audiences of all ages through exhibitions and immersive experiences that make science accessible and inspiring.

“Tammy has demonstrated exceptional leadership and vision during a pivotal time for Arizona Science Center,” Board Chair Bob Miller said. “Her commitment to the mission, its team, and to our community has been evident from day one. We are thrilled Tammy has agreed to serve as our next Hazel A. Hare President & CEO.”

Stewart brings more than 25 years of experience across museum and cultural organizations, including leadership roles at Phoenix Art Museum, Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, and Long Beach Symphony. Throughout her career, she has helped raise more than $150 million in support of capital projects and ongoing operations, an accomplishment that underscores her connection to the philanthropic community and her ability to align mission with meaningful investment.

Her tenure at Arizona Science Center has been defined by both resilience and innovation. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Stewart played a critical role in securing funding to sustain operations and support staff during a period of uncertainty. She also oversaw the debut of the Dorrance DOME, an immersive experience that has quickly become a cornerstone of the Center’s offerings, and led the return of POMPEII: The Exhibition, which drew strong public engagement and reinforced the institution’s cultural relevance.

Equally central to Stewart’s leadership is her commitment to people. Through initiatives such as “Coffee with the CEO,” she has cultivated a culture of mentorship, collaboration, and open dialogue, empowering staff and strengthening connections with donors, members, sponsors, and volunteers. This reflects a broader understanding of philanthropy, not just as fundraising, but as relationship-building rooted in shared purpose.

“I am honored to serve as the Hazel A. Hare President & CEO of Arizona Science Center,” Stewart said. “This institution has an extraordinary team, a passionate community, and a mission that inspires curiosity and learning. I look forward to building on our successes and continuing to make science engaging for all.”

Beyond the organization, Stewart remains actively engaged in civic and professional leadership. She is a member of the Charter 100 Arizona Chapter and serves on the Board of Directors for the Downtown Phoenix Enhanced Municipal Services District. Her involvement also extends internationally through her role on the Giant Screen Cinema Association Leadership Committee, where she supports the creation of immersive educational content.

A graduate of the University of California, Santa Barbara, with a degree in economics, Stewart has also participated in Georgetown University’s New Strategies Program, further strengthening her expertise in organizational leadership and development.

As she steps into this new role, Stewart’s appointment signals more than a leadership transition. It reflects a continued investment in the power of science, education, and community. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit: azscience.org.